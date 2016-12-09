El Vaquero

  • Professor Awarded for Dedication to Travel-Study Program

    Morgan Stephens, Staff Writer

    December 9, 2016

    Professor Darren Leaver has traveled to 74 countries and still has 121 left on his to-do list. Leaver was awarded the Distinguished Faculty award on Nov. 29  for his 21 years of teaching at GCC. Leaver is the director of the study abroad program and an assistant geology professor. As the director ... READ MORE »»

    INCAN CITY: Professor Darren Leaver poses high above Machu Picchu in Peru on one of his many international trips.

    Darren Leaver

  • Sierra Vista Projected Occupancy Now Spring of 2018

    Diane Roxas, Staff Writer

    December 9, 2016

    Sierra Vista has been under construction since October of 2013, with several deadlines passing by for those eager to move into its state-of-the art class and meeting rooms. Unfortunately, it is still hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. At the Nov. 15 Board of Trustees meeting, Anthony Cu... READ MORE »»

    BREAKING GROUND: College dignitaries and city officials donned hard hats, and grabbed shovels at the ground breaking for the Sierra Vista building on Oct. 21, 2013. Now more than three years later, the structure is still not complete.

    Jakey Galdamez

  • Hollywood Parade Kicks Off the Season

    Sheron Page, Staff Writer

    December 9, 2016

    Hollywood presented its 84th Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 26. Police cars, floats, and Santa and his elves filled the Hollywood streets celebrating this upcoming holiday season of love fun peace and harmony.  Many families gathered and cheered as streets were blocked off. Some relaxed in... READ MORE »»

    THE CAT IN THE HAT: A giant balloon featuring the enduring character of Dr. Seuss floats down Hollywood Boulevard on Nov. 26.

    Sheron Page

  • Editor’s Recap: Looking back on 2016

    Melody Shahsavarani, Editor in Chief

    December 9, 2016

    Not even Christopher Nolan could’ve written a year like this into a film. As we say goodbye to many good things, and welcome a new year, here is a recap of the good, bad and ugly of 2016. We’ve lost great and talented artists and performers this year. With less than two weeks into the new year, th... READ MORE »»

    MOVING FORWARD: As the year comes to an end, we look back on the best of times and the worst of times. Clockwise left to right: Adele, Beyoncé, David Bowie, Prince, Ryan Lochte, Harley Quinn, Simone Biles, Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

    Aida Ohadi, Tina Fernestam

  • Bernie Sanders Talks with Sarah Silverman

    Melody Shahsavarani, Editor-in-Chief

    December 7, 2016

    Glendale welcomed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and comedian Sarah Silverman to a sold-out crowd at the Alex Theatre on Nov. 29 when he brought his book tour and a discussion to the stage. An event coordinated by Vroman’s bookstore, with the help of the Glendale Arts, filled the room with over 1,400... READ MORE »»

    FEEL THE BERN: Comedian and actress Sarah Silverman interviews U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in front of a sold-out crowd at the Alex Theatre in Glendale on Nov. 30.

    Melody Shahsavarani

Professor Awarded for Dedication to Travel-Study Program

Morgan Stephens, Staff Writer

Professor Darren Leaver has traveled to 74 countries and still has 121 left on his to-do list. Leaver was awarded the Distinguished Faculty award on Nov. 29  for his 21 years of teaching at GCC. Leaver is the director of the ...  Read More »

Dec 9

Sierra Vista Projected Occupancy Now Spring of 2018

Diane Roxas, Staff Writer

Sierra Vista has been under construction since October of 2013, with several deadlines passing by for those eager to move into its state-of-the art class and meeting rooms. Unfortunately, it is still h...  Read More »

Dec 9

Bernie Sanders Talks with Sarah Silverman

Melody Shahsavarani, Editor-in-Chief

Glendale welcomed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and comedian Sarah Silverman to a sold-out crowd at the Alex Theatre on Nov. 29 when he brought his book tour and a discussion to the stage. An event coordinated...  Read More »

Dec 7

Marijuana Legalization Approved

Morgan Stephens, Staff Writer

California voters have spoken and approved Proposition 64, the legalization of recreational marijuana, the same day as the presidential election. The measure reached an overwhelming “yes” vote of 56 pe...  Read More »

Nov 28

Transfer Tips: Navigating the Process

Morgan Stephens, Staff Writer

It’s that time of year again when GCC students prepare themselves to transfer from community college to a four-year university by the Nov. 30 deadline. Approximately 1,200 students per academic yea...  Read More »

Nov 28

GCC Wins at Conference

El Vaquero Staff

Representatives from Southern California’s community college journalism programs met last weekend for an annual conference dedicated to reporting workshops and intercollegiate competition. Glendale’s El Vaqu...  Read More »

Nov 14

US Elects Celebrity to Oval Office: Trump Wins

Melody Shahsavarani, Editor in Chief

After a tumultuous election cycle, Donald J. Trump has become the 45th president of the United States of America. Shocking millions of liberal voters, he pulled to an early lead and maintained it. How thi...  Read More »

Nov 11

California Ballot Propositions

Morgan Stephens, Staff Writer

California voters await polling results for statewide propositions, which took place on Tuesday during the presidential election. GCC Professors Roger Bowerman, John Queen, Sandy Somo, and Andra Verstraet...  Read More »

Nov 11

College Enrollment Is the Lowest Since 2012

Diane Roxas, Staff Writer

Challenged by years of declining enrollment, the college is reaching out to the community to find ways to improve services to current and prospective students. Preliminary ideas from the community were g...  Read More »

Nov 11

Vaqueros’ Baseball Heats Up for Spring Season

Sal Polcino, Writer in Chief

Returning players and new prospects have begun training and Head Coach Chris Cicuto looks forward to another winning season. Third baseman Frank Garriola, an All-SoCal selectio...  Read More »

Dec 9

Congratulations to the Vaqueros Cross Country Teams

Staff

After an exciting and successful season, the men and women of Vaqs cross country capped it off with the Lady Vaqs first in the state for back-to-back championships and the men t...  Read More »

Nov 28

Vaqueros Cage the Owls

Tina Fernestam, Staff Writer

The Vaqueros Men’s soccer team went up against the Citrus College Owls at Sartoris Field on Friday. The game started with a boring first half, where there wasn’t much happenin...  Read More »

Nov 10

Is it done yet?

Glendale College terminated its contract with Mallcraft Inc. April 20 for failure to meet deadlines. See story at http://elvaq.com/news/2016/05/04/sierra-vista-construction-update-temporary-halt-causes-delay-in-occupancy/

Hollywood Parade Kicks Off the Season

Sheron Page, Staff Writer

Hollywood presented its 84th Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 26. Police cars, floats, and Santa and his elves filled the Hollywood streets ce...  Read More »

Dec 9

Addiction Studies Club Donates to LA Mission, Other Homeless Organizations

Sheron Page, Staff Writer

The Addictions Study Club educates students about awareness of how certain drugs lead to other destructions, such as DUIs, sexual-behavior, and many othe...  Read More »

Dec 9

Films to Delight Audiences in the Coming Year

Tina Fernestam, Staff Writer

We are getting closer to 2017 and we have so many new movies to look forward to in every single genre there is. So without any further adieu here’s some...  Read More »

Dec 9

Best Holiday Films of All Time

Elena Jacobson, Staff Writer

There are certain things that people expect out of Christmas, a tree, presents, time together as a family, and sometimes even eggnog. Christmas movies can be...  Read More »

Dec 9

Give Something Special for the Holidays This Year

Morgan Stephens & Sheron Page, Staff Writers

The holidays are a perfect time for giving and not just in the sense of perfectly wrapped boxes with bows underneath the Christmas tree. One way to make the ...  Read More »

Dec 9

Professor Brings Students to Rose Bowl Aquatics

Diane Roxas, Staff Writer

Dr. Lee Parks refuses to believe that anything should get in the way of young people participating in healthful physical exercise and that it provides a...  Read More »

Dec 9

Pets Bring Much-Needed Stress Relief to Students in Finals Week

Melody Shahsavarani, Editor in Chief

As students prepare for the wrath of finals week, the Associated Students of Glendale College (ASGCC) brought some furry friends to Plaza Vaquero on Tu...  Read More »

Dec 9

An Organization teaches a Musical Message

Sheron Page, Staff Writer

The Guild Opera Company is a 66-year-old nonprofit organization that has introduced over 4 million children to the performing arts through opera. The o...  Read More »

Dec 6

3D Cars: The Future is Now

Ekaterina Nikitina, Staff Writer

There were some surprises at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show at the LA Convention Center. The prototypes of 3D printed vehicles were on display. The first 3D...  Read More »

Nov 28

Retired Professor Pedals for Haiti Relief Funds

Diane Roxas, Staff Writer

Preparing for a 500-mile bike ride on Dec. 3 from Alhambra to San Luis Obispo and back, 72-year-old Carlos Ugalde will make the seven-day trip alone fo...  Read More »

Nov 28

Holocaust Survivor Shares Her Story of Auschwitz

Morgan Stephens, Staff Writer

The loud shrieks of bombs and airplanes were heard from inside the barracks throughout the night and come morning, the women weren’t called outside for t...  Read More »

Nov 11

‘Trials of the Century’ Examines Obsession with Crime

Diane Roxas, Staff Writer

Americans are fascinated with crime. They like to read about it, watch it, talk about it and revel in it.” said Mark J. Phillips, one of the authors o...  Read More »

Nov 11

Parent/Student Education Program Holds Harvest Hoedown

Sheron Page, Staff Writer

On top of the hill near the student campus parking, the Parent/Student Education program held their annual Harvest Hoedown Saturday. Activities and vendo...  Read More »

Nov 10

