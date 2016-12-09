Morgan Stephens, Staff Writer

Professor Darren Leaver has traveled to 74 countries and still has 121 left on his to-do list. Leaver was awarded the Distinguished Faculty award on Nov. 29 for his 21 years of teaching at GCC. Leaver is the director of the ...

Diane Roxas, Staff Writer

Sierra Vista has been under construction since October of 2013, with several deadlines passing by for those eager to move into its state-of-the art class and meeting rooms. Unfortunately, it is still h...

Melody Shahsavarani, Editor-in-Chief

Glendale welcomed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and comedian Sarah Silverman to a sold-out crowd at the Alex Theatre on Nov. 29 when he brought his book tour and a discussion to the stage. An event coordinated...

Morgan Stephens, Staff Writer

California voters have spoken and approved Proposition 64, the legalization of recreational marijuana, the same day as the presidential election. The measure reached an overwhelming "yes" vote of 56 pe...

Morgan Stephens, Staff Writer

It's that time of year again when GCC students prepare themselves to transfer from community college to a four-year university by the Nov. 30 deadline. Approximately 1,200 students per academic yea...

El Vaquero Staff

Representatives from Southern California's community college journalism programs met last weekend for an annual conference dedicated to reporting workshops and intercollegiate competition. Glendale's El Vaqu...

Melody Shahsavarani, Editor in Chief

After a tumultuous election cycle, Donald J. Trump has become the 45th president of the United States of America. Shocking millions of liberal voters, he pulled to an early lead and maintained it. How thi...

Morgan Stephens, Staff Writer

California voters await polling results for statewide propositions, which took place on Tuesday during the presidential election. GCC Professors Roger Bowerman, John Queen, Sandy Somo, and Andra Verstraet...

Diane Roxas, Staff Writer

Challenged by years of declining enrollment, the college is reaching out to the community to find ways to improve services to current and prospective students. Preliminary ideas from the community were g...

