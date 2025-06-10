The Necessity Of Third Places

Third places are defined by American sociologist Ray Oldenburg as physical spaces outside of home and work where people can gather, connect, and engage in informal public life. Third places are necessary aspects of cities because they help cultivate a sense of belonging, familiarity, and closeness in its residents. In Glendale, it’s not uncommon to come across groups of older men congregating in parking lots puffing on cigarettes and bantering for hours on end or playing backgammon late into the night at local parks. Other third places in Glendale include the Glendale Central Library, The Americana, Barnes and Noble, and the pedestrian-friendly street of Artsakh Avenue in the heart of Downtown Glendale.

There is a reason why these places are so popular among various walks of life — the old and the young, the poor and the rich, introverts and extroverts — they don’t bombard people with advertisements or push them to buy anything. On summer afternoons and evenings, one can expect to see Glendale natives and visitors alike lounging on the grass near the fountains at The Americana, happily sipping away on refreshing beverages, eating Potato Corner fries, and bathing in the afternoon summer sun. Moms running after their children, dogs chasing tennis balls, groups of teenage girls showing off their Sephora hauls to each other; these are just small fragments of a larger image of unity and togetherness that third places provide. This is the essence and beauty of third places, and they must continue to thrive in order for a community to shine bright and endlessly.

From May 23 to Sept. 1, 2025, The Americana at Brand will be hosting free live entertainment on Saturday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday evenings from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Per the Americana at Brand website, “[Visitors can] get into the rhythm of summer as talented live performers bring the joy of music to The Americana at Brand.” Additionally hosted by The Americana is a weekly “Hit Your Stride” Run Club which is free to all and takes place Wednesday evenings at Lululemon from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. until December 31, 2025. The website description states, “This casual community fun run has a three-mile run or a one-mile walk option – all beginning and ending at the lululemon store… don’t worry, all fitness levels are very welcome!”

At the Glendale Central Library, library cardholders can access the library’s many offerings at no cost, such as free printing services (ten black and white pages or two color pages each day), personal Wi-Fi hotspots (reservations are required in advance), and entry to the Makerspace, which comprises of 3-D printers, sewing and quilting machines, Cricut cutting machines, jewelry-making supplies, painting and drawing materials, and much more. The library also has its own Sound Space, which is a recording studio, where patrons can record music and podcasts and also utilize the equipment for free. “The library is a community hub,” commented Glendale librarian Tavashia Berry, “The role of the library is pivotal because everything costs money, and realistically, not everyone can afford to take their children to Disneyland or sign them up for art classes where they are required to pay for supplies. Our role is to encourage people to come here and not have to worry about money or status.” The library, due to its accessibility and welcoming space, is a place of comfort and zen for local Glendalians looking for a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. “It’s important to have places such as the library because it’s a widespread way of escapism. Getting a card there is free, and you can rent so many books and movies without having to pay anything. I feel somewhat peaceful, it’s a nice quiet break from all the stressful stuff going on in my life,” commented frequent library visitor Hayk Atshemyan.

Story continues below advertisement

As the days get warmer and longer, Glendale’s communal third places continue to exist as a refuge for those seeking safety and community in a busy, loud, and expensive world. “You are free to be a person and not a walking wallet,” remarked Berry. “We don’t want your cash, we want you to be a person.”

Eliana Amour can be reached at [email protected].