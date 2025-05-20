The Friendly Faces of GCC: The Student Workers

If you were to walk up the stairs of the Sierra Vista building, chances are you would see a group of students sitting behind desks, boasting pamphlets and flyers. Those are student workers, working at the Vaquero Success Center on the same floor, past the counseling office.

Student employment at GCC is a great opportunity for students to work on the campus they attend, and not have to worry about a long commute to different places of employment each day. While there currently isn’t a separate website for students to visit, there is an interest form that students can fill out to show interest in being a student worker.

“Once a student fills out the student worker interest form, they will receive emails announcing the open positions on campus and how to apply,” said Alissa Magaña, the Program and Services Specialist for Job Placement/Student employment. “The applications and job descriptions will be included in the email body. We also have a binder of available on-campus jobs here at Job Placement that students may visit our center and look through.”

Many of the positions available for students are administrative level, but there are some hands-on positions available too. Currently, the Culinary Arts department, the Job Placement front desk, the Transfer Center, and the Welcome Center have jobs posted.

Carni Boynerian, a sophomore political science major, has been an employee at the Vaquero Success Center for the past two years. “Being a student worker has given me more access to the departments, both in my knowledge and meeting people on a more personal level,” said Boynerian. “There are so many people here who want to help the students, and it’s my favorite part of my job. I’ve been in their position, feeling lost and not knowing what to do, and giving back is the best feeling.”

Some of the students’ jobs focus on helping interested individuals enroll at GCC for the first time. Student workers will give presentations to incoming high school students about enrolling and even help them with whatever they might need on the spot. They can also assist current students in adding and dropping classes or even with Canvas issues like resetting passwords and checking on class availability.

“I definitely recommend a student to be a student worker if they have the opportunity to do so because they will learn so much more about the school and what resources their school has to offer,” said Boynerian.

Visit this link for more information on student employment opportunities and the interest form.

Vanya Arakelian can be reached at [email protected].