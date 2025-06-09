Our Bridge To The Future: How The Transfer Center Helps Students Take The Next Step

Tucked away in a quiet corner of Sierra Vista at Glendale Community College, the Transfer Center might not appear to be the most high-profile office, but it’s a lifeline for hundreds of students each year. Whether guiding first-gen students through complicated applications or providing support during an uncertain transition, this small but mighty hub plays a crucial role in turning academic dreams into reality. As transfer season ramps up, El Vaquero steps inside to discover the behind-the-scenes efforts that make those acceptance letters possible.

Students arrive at the transfer center each semester with one question: What’s next? For many at Glendale Community College, transferring to a four-year university is more than a goal – it’s a challenge filled with deadlines, essays, and uncertainty. The Transfer Center exists to make that journey possible.

The Transfer Center is led by the Articulation Officer/Coordinator, Bridget Bershad, who is supported by: transfer/Scholars counselor Nahal Ghodousi, guided pathways counseling coordinator and transfer/scholars counselor Kevin Meza,

transfer/international counselor Nairy Bouyadjian, adjunct transfer/career counselor Stephanie Yau, and adjunct transfer counselors Destinee Blackmon and Breanna Dulay. Multiple services are available for students seeking transfer, including transfer counseling, workshops, application labs, personal statement assistance, classroom presentations, advising sessions

with college and university representatives, campus tours, and college fairs. GCC students can obtain guaranteed admission to various colleges and universities through several transfer admission guarantee programs.

Although the transferring process can feel overwhelming, the Transfer Center and its staff dedicate themselves to ensuring students receive adequate guidance, no matter the challenges they may encounter outside of school. “I believe the lack of information about transfer options and the financial challenges faced at home generally leads to students being unaware of their transfer possibilities and the availability of those options. We provide students with motivation and guidance,” said Kevin Meza, the guided pathways counseling coordinator and transfer/scholars counselor. “One specific student made me realize that something was going on, so I recommended DSP services. He got tested, and it turned out he did have ADHD. He was able to get the help he needed, his grades improved, and he went from being on probation to transferring to the school he wanted to attend. I

frequently work with students where I suggest schools they never considered before, and they often end up getting admitted to more competitive schools.”

According to the California Community College Chancellor’s Office, Glendale Community College currently boasts a higher percentage of students transferring to four-year colleges than any other community college in the Los Angeles area. Glendale Community College has been recognized as one of the top colleges in the state for establishing strong pathways to transfer through its Transfer Degree (AA-T/AS-T) programs, as noted by the Campaign for College Opportunity. Furthermore, Glendale Community College ranks among the top five transfer colleges to UCLA, USC, CSUN, and CSULA. For more detailed information, visit the Transfer Center website at glendale.edu/students/student-services/transfer-center, or feel free to drop by in person, call, or email. Located on the 3rd floor of the Sierra Vista Building, the Transfer Center operates Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students can reach the office by phone at (818) 240-1000 ext. 5442 or by email at [email protected].

The work at the Transfer Center goes beyond deadlines and paperwork; it focuses on access, confidence, and transforming lives. For students navigating complex academic systems, often as the first in their families to attend college, the support they receive can be the crucial factor between giving up and moving forward. As more students seek to transfer each year, the center provides a reliable guide through an overwhelming process.

The Transfer Center remains a go-to space for students figuring out their next move. Whether it’s help with essays, meeting deadlines, or just having someone who understands how stressful it is, the center plays a key role in getting students through the transfer process. As students prepare to move on to UCs, CSUs, or wherever their journey leads them, the Transfer Center remains focused on what’s next. It may not be flashy, but it works. For many students here, that’s exactly what they need. Regardless, a heartfelt appreciation goes to the Transfer Center for helping students move forward–and move onward.

Marco Rivera can be reached at [email protected].