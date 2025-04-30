One Set At a Time: Women’s Beach Volleyball Team Locking In

After facing a formidable lineup of opponents during the current 2024-25 season, Glendale Community College’s Women’s Beach Volleyball team is staying locked in with just four games left. Despite a challenging schedule, the team continues to focus on growth, teamwork, and finishing the season on a high note. Players and the coach alike are using this final stretch to sharpen their play and build momentum heading into the offseason.

While wins have been hard to come by, the team has stayed focused on improving with each match by competing against strong programs and teams like Ventura, Santa Monica, and Santa Barbara. Early signs of progression showed in the 3-1 defeat against Saddleback College and the 4-1 defeat against Bakersfield College, showcasing the team’s potential to push opponents and stay in the fight while reflecting growth and chemistry development. With the last four matches happening this month near mid-April, the Vaqueras are aiming to finish strong and carry motivation into the end of the season. The players have kept a positive mindset, using every match as a chance to grow, support each other, and build something that will last beyond just this season.

“Strengths are that they are good teammates, there is a huge learning curve, and I feel like they have really stepped up to the challenge. Weaknesses are they have never played beach volleyball before. They need to also develop sand legs which are different from indoor legs. I address these things through practice, weight training, lots of communication, and watching films,” said Yvette Ybarra, Women’s Beach Volleyball Head Coach. “My first goal is to teach the team beach volleyball, the second goal is to teach specific skills; when you play beach, it is just you and your partner, finally, I want them to learn how to have fun and problem solve in the moment.”

“Playing beach volleyball is a fun way to improve skills. It’s a different sport from indoor volleyball, but it helps with reading opponents and quickness. Although we didn’t win many games, I enjoyed the experience with my teammates,” said Vanya Arakelian, former GCC’s Women’s Beach Volleyball player. “I believe this program has potential and that beach volleyball is a step in the right direction. However, traveling to practices was challenging. To grow the program, I think GCC should invest in on-campus sand courts. This would benefit the team in both the summer preseason and regular season.” Likewise, Abigail Yeoh, a current freshman player, stated, “Our experience this season has been crazy but so much fun. Beach volleyball is something new for most of us so it’s been a joy learning to play. As we approach the last part of our season I think that we will focus on our strategy, teamwork, and execution in our games.”

Coach Ybarra also highlighted the team’s commitment off the court. Since GCC doesn’t currently have sand courts on campus, the team travels to a single court at Village Christian High School three days a week to practice. “The team meets at noon and I drive them to Village, we practice for two hours and get back in the van to head back to campus,” she said. “I’m sharing this because it shows their commitment to the sport of beach volleyball – maybe this will help me get the word out that we need sand courts.” That kind of dedication is what the team hopes will carry into upcoming seasons, with more growth, more grit, and hopefully, a home court to call their own, even if it takes time to build one. When it comes to giving beach volleyball a true home at GCC, better late than never.

As the season winds down, the team has stayed focused on growth, teamwork, and building a strong foundation. A few players prepare to move on. Both returning and new athletes are expected to step up, bringing fresh energy and experience into the following year. With continued dedication, strong coaching, and the hope for a true home court, GCC’s beach volleyball program is just getting started.

Marco Rivera can be reached at [email protected].