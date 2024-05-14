Theater Arts Department Spring Production, “Peter and the Starcatcher” Now Playing

Glendale Theatre Arts Department is putting on its spring play “Peter and the Starcatcher” May 16 to 18 at 7:30 p.m. and May 19 at 2:00 p.m. in the mainstage auditorium (AU 100).

Directed by Melody Gunter, the Rick Eilce play is based on a novel of the same name by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. The production is a Peter Pan origin story where the audience can watch how he goes from an orphan to the leader of the Lost Boys and a pirate-fighting hero.

Tickets are $5 for students, faculty, and staff when students use the code PIRATE and faculty and staff use the code FAMILY at checkout.

Employees can see the show for free during the 7:30 May 16 showing in honor of GCC employee appreciation night. Employees can use code GCC100 for their free ticket, and it is recommended that they check the box office at 7:00 p.m. or earlier to reserve their seats.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://gcctheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200446428

For more information, visit: https://www.glendale.edu/academics/academic-divisions/visual-performing-arts-division/theatre-arts/upcoming-events

Brittany Klintworth can be reached at [email protected].