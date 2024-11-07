Theatre Arts Department Production, “Spotlight on Shanley: Three One-Act Plays” Now Playing

Glendale Community College’s Theatre Arts department is putting on a special production, “Spotlight on Shanley: Three One-Act Plays,” on select dates from Nov. 7 to Nov. 17 in the Studio Theatre (AU 102).

Each one-act play, all of which were written by John Patrick Shanley, features a different director. “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea” is directed by Theatre Arts instructor Jeremy Lewis, “Tennessee” is directed by Theatre Arts major Grace Temblador, and “Welcome to the Moon” is directed by returning Media Arts student Sharukh Khan.

For Lewis, “Spotlight on Shanley” marks an important milestone: it is the first GCC production he has put on in collaboration with student directors. “I originally intended to just direct one show by myself. but Grace and Sharukh were in my directing class last semester, and both showed a lot of skill, which made me want to bring them in on this project,” Lewis explained in an interview. “I’m impressed by how much they’ve stepped up. They both chose their own material and actors, and have run rehearsals by themselves,” Lewis observed. “I’ve found time and space to be the biggest challenge, since we’re all working in the same area, but everything has gone very smoothly.”

Temblador described her first directorial experience as “a bit of a learning curve” and “a trial by fire at times,” but expressed gratitude for Lewis’s support throughout the process. “Jeremy’s always made himself accessible to help me out of the weeds when I don’t know where to go next. He has a really keen eye for when stuff isn’t working out and is great at coaxing me to be more effective. It’s been a struggle for me and Sharukh in the sense that we’re learning so much on the job, but none of the roadblocks I’ve hit have ever felt insurmountable.”

The Theatre Arts department has deemed “Spotlight on Shanley” for mature audiences only. “It’s a good opportunity for our students to deal with some hot-button issues,” Lewis stated, emphasizing that explicit language is used frequently and violence, suicide, and sexuality are central themes. “These are grittier topics you don’t usually see explored in community college productions. You might not want to see the production with your little brother or sister, or even your mother, but you can definitely go with a classmate.”

The Studio Theatre has only 50 seats, offering a uniquely intimate theatrical experience. “If you haven’t seen a lot of theatre, or have only seen big productions here on campus, it’s a great opportunity, especially because we don’t put on many plays here,” Temblador said. “There is something very electric about sitting in a room and being only a foot or two away from an actor, close enough to see their sweat, and getting to watch them live out this experience right in front of your eyes.”

“Thanks to a generous grant from the Glendale College Foundation, tickets to all our productions are free of charge for students this semester,” noted Theatre Arts Department Chair Jeanette Farr. General admission is $10. Temblador and Lewis both advise reserving tickets ahead of time due to the Studio Theatre’s small audience capacity. Tickets can be reserved or purchased here.

