Glendale Community College Then and Now Photos
June 1, 2017
Glendale Community College was founded in 1927 and is celebrating its 90th birthday this year. The school was created to meet the educational needs of those living in glendale and the many neighbors who surround the city’s borders. The college that was once 25 acres has grown to be 100 acres with 20 permanent buildings. Check out these then and now photos.
Young Glendale Community College
Then photos courtesy: Glendale College’s Digital Library Archive
Now photos taken by: Johnny Ruiz and Ken Allard