El Vaquero

Puppies Help Students Unwind Before Finals

Louis Daza, a computer science major at GCC, gets his chance to pet a puppy.

Ken Allard

Louis Daza, a computer science major at GCC, gets his chance to pet a puppy.

Ken Allard and Carolina Diaz
June 6, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Puppies visited Glendale Community College on Tuesday to help students unwind before finals officially begin.

ASGCC set up the event in Plaza Vaquero, where roughly 100 students patiently stood in line to get their chance to hangout with the adorable puppies.

A gated enclosure was put in place to keep the excited pups from exploring the campus, and students had one to two minutes to get their share of adorableness before they had to move on.

Students also received a gift bag, which contained a Scantron, a pen, juice box, chips, and some bubble wrap for additional de-stressing.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Puppies Help Students Unwind Before Finals

    Collegiate News

    DACA Controversy

  • Puppies Help Students Unwind Before Finals

    Collegiate News

    Dr. Viar’s Vision

  • Puppies Help Students Unwind Before Finals

    Features

    Finding Home: How Studying Abroad Changed My Life

  • Puppies Help Students Unwind Before Finals

    News

    When Race and Politics Converge

  • Puppies Help Students Unwind Before Finals

    Collegiate News

    GCC Library Gets a Grand Makeover

  • Puppies Help Students Unwind Before Finals

    Sports

    Southwestern Rolls Glendale College

  • Puppies Help Students Unwind Before Finals

    Collegiate News

    Commemorating Glendale’s 90th Anniversary

  • Puppies Help Students Unwind Before Finals

    News

    GCC Community Comes to Texas’ Aid

  • Puppies Help Students Unwind Before Finals

    Entertainment

    The Power of Horror

  • Puppies Help Students Unwind Before Finals

    Features

    Laura Matsumoto Recognized For Commitment to Excellence

Home
Puppies Help Students Unwind Before Finals