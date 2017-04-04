El Vaquero

Blood Drive Held in Plaza Vaquero

Hamid Valivand gives blood

Hamid Valivand gives blood

April 4, 2017

Give a little! Huntington Memorial Hospital is hosting a blood drive Tuesday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. -3:30 p.m. in Plaza Vaquero. After a screening process of paperwork and making sure the donator’s blood sugar is at a sustainable level, people can give a unit of blood for someone in need. When finished donating a rest period of 15 minutes is required and a snack is provided. The first 75 people to donate are given Starbucks gift cards.

