GCC Supporting LGBTQ+ Students and Allies

The Pride Center at Glendale Community College has become a valuable resource for LGBTQ+ students and allies, offering a sense of community and support through a variety of programs. The Pride Center operates with the help from the Health Center, which has a significant backing to provide essential resources, workshops, and counseling. However, according to Counselor Arakel Artisakessian, the Pride Center “lacks the resources necessary to function on its own,” highlighting the importance of collaborative support across campus departments.

The Health Center has been a major pillar in supporting the Pride Center’s work for over four years, filling gaps with workshops, presentations, and events that promote understanding and connection. Aritsakessian shared that the Health Center provides individual and group counseling sessions, creating “an opportunity for students and staff who are not only LGBTQ+ but also allies to share experiences and process thoughts and feelings.” This supportive space enables students to express themselves freely, find unity, and receive encouragement and professional guidance.

One of the Pride Center’s core offerings is its workshops, which the Health Center carefully designs to reflect both the needs and trends within the LGBTQ+ community. “The Health Center promotes community by hosting various workshops highlighting the intersections of culture, ability, gender, sexuality, and more,” Aritsakessian explained. This approach ensures that each workshop is unique and builds upon previous workshops to create meaningful, evolving conversations on issues facing LGBTQ+ students and allies. Recent topics have included self-care, suicide awareness, affirmative consent, and LGBTQ+ needs, all aimed toward fostering a deeper understanding and adressing pressing concerns.

Moreover, Aritsakessian emphasized the Health Center’s dedication to staying updated on trends in the fields of mental health and LGBTQ+ support. The team tailors each session so that “each workshop is not simply a repeat of the previous one, but rather a unique experience that builds off of the other based on current trends.” By consistently updating these sessions, the Health Center aims to create a dynamic learning environment where students can engage in relevant discussions, gain support, and feel heard.

Although the Pride Center faces challenges with limited resources, the commitment from both the Pride Center staff and the Health Center continues to make a profound impact on the campus community. Through collaborative efforts, the Pride Center provides LGBTQ+ students and allies with the chance to find a supportive community and gain valuable resources, regardless of obstacles. Artsakessian’s vision for the Pride Center reflects this devotion, as he expressed appreciation for the ongoing partnership with the Health Center, stating, “My work for the Pride Center has been thanks to Toni’s support from the Health Center.”

Overall, the Pride Center at GCC is an essential part of campus, closing gaps and building a community for LGBTQ+ students through its alliance with the Health Center. Through their combined efforts, GCC’s Pride Center stands as a source of support, enabling inclusivity and understanding within the college community.

