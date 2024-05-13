Meet the 2024 GCC Pulitzer Center Fellow, Samantha Smith

Samantha Smith has been selected to represent GCC as the 2024 Pulitzer Center reporting fellow, and she will be reporting on gender inequality in Formula 1 racing. Her selection for this prestigious reporting fellowship began with a passion for sports and a drive to address the disparities she observed as a female athlete.

In an interview, Smith shared insights into her project. “Ever since I decided that I wanted a future as a journalist, I knew that my future involved sports,” Smith explained. “Growing up, I played every competitive sport possible and loved the hard work that it took to produce results.”

Smith’s project highlights gender inequality in Formula 1 racing, where women are a rare sight. “This is hidden under an umbrella and not talked about enough,” Smith noted. Her goal is to shed light on this issue and bring attention to the challenges faced by female athletes in male-dominated sports.

Receiving the Pulitzer Center Fellowship has had a profound impact on Smith’s career and future goals. “Not only is the fellowship allowing me to take what I learned in school and use my journalistic skills practically, but it is also creating great connections with journalists and professionals across the country that I would not have otherwise,” Smith shared. “I focused a lot more on the media side of journalism throughout high school and early college, so receiving this fellowship is helping me to become a more well-rounded journalist.”

When asked about her advice for young journalists aspiring to achieve similar recognition, Samantha encouraged them to “just go for it.” She emphasized the importance of being confident and proactive in pursuing opportunities in journalism.

As a journalist, Smith is most passionate about covering sports, particularly issues beyond just the statistics or game recaps. “I think that gender in sports has been a major topic of debate,” she explained. “The idea is there, but the actions are not matching what is being said.”

Looking ahead, Smith sees the field of journalism evolving with the rise of technology. “People want the truth from a human perspective, not from AI or any robots,” she emphasized. “I think that with the rise of technology, however, journalists will have to be able to adapt to moving things digitally.”

Journalism Professor Dr. Reut Cohen, who is mentoring Samantha during her fellowship, praised her project as “exciting and executable.” She highlighted Smith’s unique perspective and commitment to addressing important issues in sports journalism.

“Samantha’s proposal ultimately was the most unique,” Dr. Cohen noted. She emphasized the impact of the Pulitzer Center’s fellowship, describing it as “more than just a line item on a CV or resume.” The fellowship provides opportunities for mentorship, networking, and professional growth that are invaluable for aspiring journalists.

Applications for the 2025 fellowship are due Dec. 9. Students interested in becoming the 2025 Pulitzer Center reporting fellow can find more information here: https://bit.ly/GCCPulitzer



Ethan Oliver Consignado can be reached at [email protected].