Class of 2019

As the semester nears to an end, many get ready for graduation and therefore a new chapter in their lives. We see students all around campus with a smirk of anticipation in their faces and excitement for the future. It is undeniable that even though many students come, grow and go through the halls of GCC, there are those that leave their footprints, even after they’ve left. Just like that, big and small legacies are created, and memories cherished. Every year, El Vaquero gives an insight on a specific person or group, that is leaving the Vaquero family. Last year, we wrote about the “Graduating Moms of GCC,” where the article featured three immigrant mothers who were full-time students at the college, all the while balancing familial relationships, embracing motherhood and making the best of their experience at Glendale College. This time around, we decided to show the graduating faces behind El Vaquero. They’re the students often in the newsroom close to midnight, the students that try to bring justice to the issues on campus, whether they’re as little as parking issues, or as big as budgets, funding and homelessness. As this ‘wave’ of El Vaquero journalists move on to bigger and definitely better things in their educational and professional lives, they leave legacies that will live on for years to come. Here are some of our graduating faces: Samantha “Sam” Decker: Features Editor Sam is from Michigan, and has been studying at GCC since spring of 2016. She didn’t realize her passion for writing until people noticed her talent. She will be transferring to California State University,

Northridge in the fall and will major in mass communications. Her career goals include doing copywriting, writing commercial scripts and eventually being in the position of a creative director. She is also aiming to write a Super Bowl ad (so look out for her name as it will be up there someday). Being in the newsroom has given Samantha a place where she was able to slow down and enjoy figuring out her passions and talents in full. She says that this was her favorite experience at the college. Words of Wisdom: “Even if you don’t know what it is that you want right now, it’s okay to take time. But once you do figure it out, keep on going.The pain is only temporary.” (laughs) Gabby Duga: Staff Writer Gabby was born in Bacoor, Philippines and moved to the United States in 2008. He has been studying at Glendale College for three years now, and is majoring in history. For the upcoming fall, he will be transferring to Cal State L.A., and in the future wants to work with education as an instructor. He will eventually work in the political arena. He says that the best moments spent at GCC were those he spent with his friends in his Korean and math classes. He also enjoyed being part of the El Vaquero newspaper. Words of Wisdom: “Always be on top of all things. Have a fighting spirit.” Allazhar Duisenbek: Staff Writer Allazhar is an international studentfrom Kazakhstan, and started his program with GCC in the fall of 2017. He is majoring in journalism and would like to work in this field before becoming a writer like his grandfather. So far he’s been accepted to Oxford Brookes University and Westminster, but is waiting to hear back from the University of London. His ultimate goal as a journalist, is to work on documentaries for BBC. Allazhar says that his favorite part of being at GCC has been the ability to explore many of his passions, some of which are music and art.

Words of Wisdom: “It doesn’t matter how long it takes, everybody has their own time frame, and you get what you want at the right time.” Tobias “Toby” Graves-Morris: Graphic Designer Toby was born in the countryside of England, and came to GCC in the fall of 2016. Initially majoring in business, Toby soon realized that his passion was to create conceptual designs and to write, shortly after which, he changed his major to journalism. In the fall, he will transfer to San Diego State University, and hopes to work in advertising and graphic design for major magazines and social media platforms. He also sees himself doing video and photo advertising campaigns. Toby says that some of the most exciting times at Glendale College for him, has been getting good grades and being recognized for it. He says “it feels really rewarding, because I’ve put a lot of effort into my classes.” Words of Wisdom: “Stay active in your school email. Stay social in your classes, and different communities,” because people will help whenever help is needed. James Ojano-Simonsson: Production Manager James arrived to GCC in the gall of 2016 from Sweden as an international student. His major here is journalism, but he holds a deep passion for marine biology. His other interests include film and photography, which also happen to be his minors. His goal after graduating from GCC is to apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT), a program where international students with the F-1 visa are allowed to work for one year in a practical training related to their major.