No Spring Sports at GCC

All Glendale Community College spring semester athletics are canceled because of lingering concerns about COVID-19, officials announced.

“The decision to opt-out is purely for the health, safety and concern for GCC students, employees and our community,” Associate Dean of Athletics Chris Cicuto announced late last month.

Sports sidelined this semester include baseball, beach volleyball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field.

Seeking a return to practices and competitions as soon as allowable, the Athletic Department outlined an Athletic Return to Participation Plan which is currently under review by GCC administration and employees. The plan addresses the precautions necessary to maintain a healthy environment for both the student-athletes and coaches and follows a set of California guidelines to ensure a safe return for all.

Despite missing out on another season filled with potential for all the student-athletes, the California Community College Athletic Association developed a Limited Athletic Opportunity plan, dependent upon COVID-19 limitations being lifted during the spring semester. The plan permits football teams to hold up to 15 practices and three intrasquad scrimmages. Teams in other sports will be allowed up to two intrasquad scrimmages. Until the criteria for resuming traditional sports are met, everything will be done remotely.

Having to sit out another entire season is a challenge for both student-athletes and coaches, who typically are devoted to training and competing to improve their skills. It is particularly unfortunate for student-athletes who won’t have the chance to compete in their final year at GCC. At the same time, the prospect of a return to normal training and competition motivates many student-athletes to stay in shape. Physically being able to smoothly transition back to normal will be vital to the success of these student-athletes.

Much like during the fall 2020 semester, all members of the athletic department, from administrators to student-athletes, want to demonstrate their mental and physical capacity to overcome the obstacles that the pandemic has imposed. In his statement about the cancellation of the spring season, Cicuto said, “It is important to acknowledge and thank our remarkable student-athletes, coaches and staff that have demonstrated perseverance, fortitude and grit during this year-long pandemic.”

Striving for an effortless shift from in-person activity to an online and virtual athletics environment is a daunting task. Fortunately, members of the Athletic Department have focused on making this possible for everyone involved.

El Vaquero will update readers on the evolving status of GCC sports.

