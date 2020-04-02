Coronavirus Forces Cancelation of Spring Sports

Sports Reporter Anthony Gharib spoke to some athletes on campus who were directly affected by the cancelation of the spring season amid coronavirus concerns.

This past week saw an increase of precaution around the country as a result of the coronavirus. Schools began to move online, workers were advised to stay home if possible and professional sports leagues across the country followed suit by canceling or postponing their seasons.

The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) announced last Thursday their decision to “postpone spring sports competition, practices and nontraditional seasons indefinitely,” according to a statement provided by CCCAA. This comes a day before Glendale Community College made the decision to move all classes to online instruction.

“We regret the effect this has on our outstanding student-athletes and the hard work and dedication they’ve invested in their seasons,” Jennifer Cardone, CCCAA Interim Executive Director said in a statement. “However, we feel it’s in the best interest of our student-athletes to take this action.”All athletic services will still be available remotely using the conference servicing company “Zoom” for the time being. Athletic trainers will also be providing Zoom assessments and rehab prescriptions for athletes in need, according to an email.

Associate Dean of Athletics Chris Cicuto ensured student-athletes that staff and coaches have been working together to make sure everything transitions smoothly.

“We [Glendale College] have been working really hard over the past weeks to make sure this experience is as painless as possible,” Cicuto said in a video statement. “It ain’t going to be easy, but it’ll be well worth it once you get through these few weeks.”

The cancellation comes in the middle of the spring season where sports like track and field, baseball and girls’ tennis were participating. Athletes across campus became directly impacted instantly as their seasons now hang in the balance.

“We don’t have any practices right now but the team is just running on their own,” sophomore track and field runner Marvin Guardado said.

Athletes also mentioned they would be updated as much as possible as the virus continues to progress, with hopes that the season will be salvaged. But for now, they would have to act on their own and stay in shape just in case.

“This sucks because I was doing really good in the season but [it] ended up cutting it short due to the virus,” Guardado said.

The cancelation had an immense impact on students planning to transfer who were participating in their final season at GCC. Specifically, it impacted sophomore Isabella Chacon who has three years left of eligibility at a university.

“I kind of knew that this would happen since all other college sports divisions were canceled,” Chacon said. “But there was something unsettling about hearing it officially.”

Like many collegiate athletes playing during their last year of eligibility at a school, the reality that they had played their final games was disheartening. From the long hours preparing and practicing for opponents, having the season cut short proved to be disappointing.

“My days playing as a Glendale Vaq will always resonate with me,” Chacon said. “They are my roots.”

This piece was updated with new information on April 2 2020

Anthony Gharib can be reached at [email protected]