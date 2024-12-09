GCC To Offer a Documentary Filmmaking Course

The 2025 Spring semester will offer an exciting new opportunity for students hoping to explore storytelling through film. For the first time, Professor Geri Ulrey introduces a documentary filmmaking class designed to equip students with the technical and creative skills and perspective needed to tell impactful real-life stories.

The class will offer opportunities for both theory and practice. Earlier in the course, students will focus on viewing and analyzing documentary styles, breaking down the treatments and structures to understand what makes them compelling and to understand techniques used through the films. Ulrey sees this as an essential foundation. “Watching and dissecting documentaries is how students will start to think critically about the choices filmmakers make,” she explained. “It’s not just about what you film; it’s about how you tell the story.”

As students progress into higher-level classes, they will engage in hands-on projects, from brainstorming and researching their documentary ideas to shooting and editing their films. While the department does provide basic equipment like cameras and tripods, students are encouraged to use their own devices if they feel comfortable doing so. For editing, the class will introduce industry-standard software, and students will have access to computer labs equipped with the necessary tools.

Malena Wilson, a media arts student, expressed her excitement about the course. “I’m looking forward to learning how to take an idea and turn it into something real,” she said. “This isn’t just about creativity; it’s about understanding the process.”

Story continues below advertisement

The class process is structured to guide students through each step. Each project’s phases—from the initial research to the final cut—will include feedback sessions from both Ulrey and peers, fostering a collaborative environment. Ulrey also plans to introduce guest speakers, including professional documentarians, to share insights and experiences.

A distinctive feature of some of the classes in this program is the focus Ulrey puts on ethical storytelling. Students will be encouraged to consider how their films impact the subjects and audiences, and Ulrey emphasizes the importance of sensitivity and respect in documentary work. “When you’re telling someone else’s story, you’re taking on a responsibility,” she said. “This class isn’t just about the technical side; it’s about learning to do this work ethically.”

Professor Deb Diehl, another professor in the Media Arts Department, praised the introduction of this course as a natural addition to their lineup. “Documentary filmmaking gives students a unique platform to explore their voices and connect with the world around them,” Diehl said. “It’s exciting to see this program expand in a way that feels so relevant to today’s media landscape.”

The workload for the class offers both rigor and flexibility. The class will be structured with weekly assignments, including short reflections on documentaries watched in class, small-scale filming exercises, and progress milestones for final projects. Ulrey’s goal is to ensure that what the students leave the course with is a finished piece that they can be proud of, whether it’s a short film tackling social issues, or a deeply personal narrative.

As the course prepares to debut, there’s been some growing interest among students like Wilson, but the course’s excitement is still developing. “This feels like the perfect way to step out of my comfort zone and create something meaningful,” she said. With the transitions from analysis to creativity and practical experience, the class and Ulrey hope that students will leave with a deeper understanding of documentary filmmaking and the ability to tell stories that can spark change and connect people confidently.

More information about the media arts program can be found here: https://www.glendale.edu/academics/degree-certificate-programs/certificate-programs/documentary-film-production

Jojo Mkhitaryan can be reached at [email protected].