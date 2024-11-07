Study Abroad Offering Armenia Trips in 2025

In summer of July 2025, Glendale Community College (GCC) is offering an exciting opportunity for students to broaden their academic and cultural horizons through a study abroad program in Armenia. As one of the world’s oldest civilizations, Armenia boasts a rich history, vibrant culture, and breathtaking landscapes that make it an ideal destination for students seeking to immerse themselves in a unique learning experience.

Zohara Kaye, a professor at GCC, along with Sevada Chamras, the program director for the Armenia study abroad initiative, offered valuable insights into the program’s structure and the unique experiences awaiting participants. “With a significant portion of both students and staff of Armenian descent, the program offers a unique opportunity not only for Armenian students to reconnect with their heritage, but also for non-Armenian participants to develop a greater awareness and sensitivity toward the cultural, social, and historical aspects of Armenian identity,” said Chamras. Kaye explained that during the Armenia study abroad trip, students will have the opportunity to explore a range of historical and cultural landmarks across the country.

As a short-duration program (just two weeks) with a single 2-unit field studies course, the instruction is seamlessly integrated into the daily activities and excursions, organizers explained. This program is designed to provide GCC students with a chance to explore Armenia’s history, language, and culture while earning academic credits and gaining valuable global perspectives. Whether one is interested in exploring ancient monasteries, studying the country’s dynamic arts scene, or engaging with local communities, the Armenia study abroad program promises to be a transformative journey that will shape your academic and personal growth, according to the program organizers.

The journey will begin in Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, on July 16, where students will spend the first five nights. Day excursions from Yerevan will include visits to the Garni Pagan Temple, the Geghard Monastery (a UNESCO World Heritage site), the Genocide Memorial and Museum, and the ancient Erebuni Fortress. Afterward, the group will travel to Lake Sevan for a scenic day before heading to Dilijan for two nights, where they will explore Old Dilijan and the Geological and Folk Museums. Continuing northward, students will visit Lori Province, including the Zarni-Parni Cave Castle and the Sanahin Monastery, another UNESCO site. The trip will then take them to Gyumri, where they will spend two nights and explore landmarks such as the Black Fortress. Finally, the group will return to Yerevan for four additional nights before departing for LAX on July 29. These visits provide students with an immersive experience in Armenia’s rich history, culture, and natural beauty, said Kaye.

The GCC Study Abroad program offers a detailed and exciting itinerary, with a mix of historical sites and cultural experiences across Armenia. While the landmarks previously mentioned, such as the Garni Pagan Temple, Geghard Monastery, and the Genocide Memorial, are among the key highlights, the full preliminary itinerary can be accessed through this link: Itinerary – Armenia Study Abroad Summer 2025 – CampusGuides at Glendale College.

“For those who can’t join us on the study abroad trip but happen to be in Armenia, we extend a special invitation to all GCC students, faculty, and staff,” said the organizers. “If you find yourself in Armenia, come meet us at Republic Square (in front of the History Museum) on Saturday, July 26, at 2:00 p.m. for a group photo of GCC folks in Armenia! Look for us wearing GCC T-shirts and hats to make it easier to spot the group.”

Chamras and Kaye stressed that they were particularly excited about the trip, and encouraged students to check the Study Abroad website for various travel and study opportunities. ​​”As organizers, we are particularly excited about several aspects of this trip,” they said. “This marks the second study abroad program to Armenia since 2023, and we’re eager to implement numerous improvements to the itinerary based on feedback from previous participants”.

