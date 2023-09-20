New Law in Effect Gives Parenting Students Priority Registration

Thanks to a new law, AB 2811, parenting students are entitled to priority registration. This new law aims to make it easier and remove barriers that could make college difficult for parents.

As parents often have tricky schedules and struggle to navigate childcare, this law strives to help provide parenting students with the flexibility they need through priority registration. If parents wish to have priority registration for the 2024 Winter semester, they need to fill out this survey by Sept. 25. Parenting students can stay up-to-date with relevant updates by visiting the parenting students page.

