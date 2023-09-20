Career Service Workshops Are in Session

Starting Sept. 11 until Oct. 31, 19 workshops centering on job placement will be on Zoom, and five will be offered in person in Career Services in Sierra Vista on the third floor.

Workshops are available for any stage of the job search. For students researching majors and careers, there will be multiple workshops, with both online and in-person options through September and October.

Resume workshops will be offered, along with specialized resume sessions for specific fields, like STEM, language & communication, technology & aviation, and more.

To ensure students make a good first impression on future employers, there will be Zoom sessions focusing on cover letters. Lastly, there are workshops for job search and interviews.

Students can register for workshops on their MyGCC accounts. Additionally, ASL interpreters will be available upon request.

For more information email [email protected] or visit: https://www.glendale.edu/students/student-services/career-services/career-center-events

Brittany Klintworth can be reached at [email protected].