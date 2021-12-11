Students Dropped as Vaccines are Enforced

A total of 22% of the 3,450 students enrolled in GCC’s onsite classes have been dropped, according to an email sent by the GCC facility on November 8, 2021. Students and staff have been receiving emails throughout the semester to complete their vaccinations to continue attending GCC in-person. Students were obliged to be completely vaccinated by Oct. 31, following the adoption of Board Policy 3507, which mandated COVID-19 vaccines.

GCC has aided their students by establishing a vaccine clinic on the Verdugo Campus that is open two days a week and a Vaccination Zoom Help Desk to help students with information regarding the vaccine mandate.

“It is important to me that the people around me, including myself, are safe,” said Narek Gevorkyan, a first-year nursing student, “Data shows that the vaccine is still extremely effective against COVID-19, so not being vaccinated is an irresponsible decision. It ensures your and everyone else’s safety.”

Students who missed the deadline were granted additional time through Nov. 14 to submit their proof of vaccination. Students who do not comply will have the opportunity to continue their coursework remotely or online. Students may also file a religious or medical exemption from the vaccine but will need to provide proof of regular negative Covid-19 tests.

Due to the long process of the qualification of the religious exemption, many students missed the first deadline, as stated by the GCC facility. Ebert Alvarez Brambila, a student majoring in Kinesiology, explained that his reasoning for refusing the vaccine is based on his religious beliefs. “Following the advice of reputable scientists, medical professionals, and spiritual leaders, my decision not to participate is based on solid and well-researched data, as well as Biblical principles that are central to my Christian faith.” He also added, “I firmly believe that the COVID-19 vaccine ingredients are contaminants that could be harmful to the body due to the many known and unknown health risks. The lack of standard testing and long-term study of these substances are the primary cause of these concerns.”

Although some students have no problems and concerns regarding the vaccine, some do for other reasons. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, vaccine monitoring has shown that possible side effects such as fever and nausea generally happen within six weeks of receiving a vaccine dose.

School officials hope the mandate will allow more students to return to in-person classes to complete degree requirements. GCC students will conclude this semester remotely.

To upload vaccination records, visit: https://www.glendale.edu/students/student-services/health-center/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccination-mandate

