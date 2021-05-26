Class+of+2021+Virtual+Graduation+Ceremony+Set+for+June+9

Glendale Community College’s Class of 2021 graduation ceremony June 9 will be held virtually due to the pandemic. The commencement ceremony traditionally is held on Verdugo Campus, with graduates celebrating with family and friends as they receive their diplomas or certificates.

Dean of Student Affairs Tzoler Oukayan said, “About 1,500 students will receive a degree or a certificate this year. COVID-19 had no impact on the number of students completing a degree or a certificate. We expect the number to slightly increase because many students wait to petition until they are sure of their grades.”

COVID-19 has impacted lives in countless ways, but students have persevered and many have done their best to achieve their goals.

For the past few months, the Graduation Committee and the Associated Students of Glendale Community College have planned the virtual commencement to allow graduates to celebrate as normally as possible during the pandemic.

The virtual graduation ceremony is scheduled at 7 p.m., June 9. Before that, students can pick up a celebratory gift bag at the drive-thru event, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, from June 14-16 on Verdugo campus students can take and purchase an official graduation photo. Students need to sign up online to participate in the celebratory drive-thru and the graduation photo day.

According to Oukayan, approximately 350 students signed up as of May 24 to participate in the drive-thru celebration. Also, additional graduation memorabilia, including caps and gowns, are available online and in-person through the Glendale College Bookstore.

GCC President David Viar said, “Personally I look forward each year to participating in graduation and shaking the hands of each person who has earned a degree or certificate. Seeing their happy faces and receiving their thanks for what GCC has meant to them is invigorating. COVID-19 has impacted our lives in immeasurable and lasting ways, unfortunately. But the 2021 Graduation is proof of the dedication, resilience, perseverance and commitment of our GCC students to achieve their education goals regardless of the hurdles placed in their ways.”

The college is undoubtedly proud that the number of students completing a degree or a certificate has not slipped despite the influence of COVID-19. The GCC community should celebrate them and wish them the best for the future.

