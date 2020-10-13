GCC’s Food Pantry Re-Opens for Contactless Pickup

GCC’s food pantry has recently announced that they are once again open for students who need food, now offering optional hygienic kits and contactless pickup. Students are encouraged to take advantage of the new appointment-based pickup service now available on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Food pantry items will be available for quick, contactless pickup on your appointment day at this address: 1500 N Verdugo Rd, San Fernando 122 Glendale, CA 91208.

To book an appointment, click here, and choose from several options of food packages, most of which contain 3 to 5 days worth of food items and pantry essentials.

Eian Gil can be reached at [email protected]