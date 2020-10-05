GCC Students to Receive Refunds for Purchase of Parking Permits

In his last letter to students on Oct. 2, Dr. David Viar spoke on a wide assortment of issues relevent to GCC students, and offered updates on new resources at the college, including the option of obtaining a refund for a previously purchased spring semester parking permit.

Students are instructed to print & fill out a refund application that can be found here, and mail it to the Glendale College/Tuition Office along with their parking permit.

The deadline for this refunding service is Dec.16 of this year. Those requesting a refund should expect a check in the mail within 4-6 weeks, with physical permits being available once again when the campus reopens in the future. Questions regarding the refunding process can be directed to GCC’s Fee & Refunds office

Glendale College/Tuition Office Mailing Address: 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA 91208

