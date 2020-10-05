GCC Students to Receive Refunds for Purchase of Parking Permits
Dr. Viar provides valuable information in his most recent newsletter
October 5, 2020
In his last letter to students on Oct. 2, Dr. David Viar spoke on a wide assortment of issues relevent to GCC students, and offered updates on new resources at the college, including the option of obtaining a refund for a previously purchased spring semester parking permit.
Students are instructed to print & fill out a refund application that can be found here, and mail it to the Glendale College/Tuition Office along with their parking permit.
The deadline for this refunding service is Dec.16 of this year. Those requesting a refund should expect a check in the mail within 4-6 weeks, with physical permits being available once again when the campus reopens in the future. Questions regarding the refunding process can be directed to GCC’s Fee & Refunds office
Glendale College/Tuition Office Mailing Address: 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA 91208
Eian Gil can be reached at: [email protected]