GCC+Health+Center+Offering+Free+Flu+Shots+for+Students

GCC’s Health Center is offering free flu shots by appointment on Monday, Oct. 5 and Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the J. Walter Smith Student Center. This service is available to all students who are registered for the fall semester for credit. Students are encouraged to call the Health Center to reserve an appointment slot between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Students are advised to call the GCC Health Center at (818) 551-5189 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to guarantee acceptance as supplies are limited. Live assistance is also offered via Zoom on Friday, Oct. 2 for health-related questions.

More information on this event can be found here.

Victoria Bochniak can be reached at: [email protected]