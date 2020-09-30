GCC Library Announces Contactless Checkout

GCC’s Verdugo library has rolled out its new contactless checkout system for students in need of physical print books.

Although the physical library will remain closed, this new accommodation for students enrolled in remote learning is a noteworthy one, and is one of many possible future changes to campus resources for students, who are confirmed to continue with remote learning through the spring 2021 semester.

Students are encouraged to take advantage of the new contactless method of checkout, and can follow this link to begin the process of searching for books that they may need. Generally, up to three books for checkout are available. Multiple requests can be made for a maximum of 10 books checked out at one time. Following a confirmation message to their student email address, students will have the option to choose a pick up date for their books, which have an extended checkout date until the end of the fall semester.

More information on this new system can be found here.

Eian Gil can be reached at: [email protected]