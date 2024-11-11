Nick Smith: Speech Instructor

El Vaquero caught up with Nick Smith, a professor of speech communications at Glendale Community College, who is humble about his numerous awards. Smith was born in England and has a Bachelor’s degree in English from Sussex University, a Master of Philosophy in Divinity from Cambridge University, and a Master of Arts in Communication from Pepperdine University. For more than 20 years, he has participated in the communication industry. In one of his first roles, he served as an interviewer for BBC Radio London. He subsequently worked as an executive assistant at Warner Bros., before advancing to Director of Development at a small production company in Hollywood. He is a renowned audiobook narrator who has received awards for his work and is a highly sought-after actor for movie trailers, commercials, and documentaries. He has provided voices for characters from Disney, Warner Bros., and Cartoon Network.

He is a seasoned professor. He is a thoughtful and compassionate professor who developed his skill to express his ideas clearly and effectively. His background in philosophy has taught him how to analyze critically and evaluate various viewpoints. In an interview, he stated that he uses clear and expressive communication to engage students. He changes intonation and speed to enhance lesson engagement and highlight important points. His experience allows him to quicken texts, increasing the enjoyment of literature and conversation. This method seemingly maintains students’ focus and aids them in comprehending and remembering the information more effectively, he observed.

Smith noted that his experiences of working in Hollywood and teaching at college differ. In Hollywood, the emphasis is on working together with a varied team to produce entertainment material, regularly under strict deadlines and significant pressure. In comparison, teaching at a college requires a more organized schedule centered on educating and guiding students. His key abilities for successful communication encompass clarity, reduction, empathy, and digital proficiency. Being straightforward and concise aids in effectively communicating your message, while compassion ensures you comprehend and relate to your audience. Digital literacy is crucial for effectively navigating and using different communication platforms. Smith shared tips offering guidance for hopeful students aiming to pursue a career in communication, media, and voice acting. He was brief and mentioned, “start by following your passion and developing strong public speaking and writing skills to connect with your audience. Keep an eye on emerging technologies, as the industry is always changing…Enjoy your journey!” Professor Nick Smith shared some remarkable insights; his journey has been extraordinary. All the highs and lows shaped him into who he is now. He is a knowledgeable and esteemed educator with extensive experience across various life topics.