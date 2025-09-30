Threat Reported at GCC

An individual was taken into custody after a student found a threatening note on campus.

Faculty and staff members were notified of the possible threat toward Glendale Community College on September 9th.

An email from GCC Police Sergeant Narbeh Nazari stated the note had been taped on the east entrance of the Administration building at the Verdugo campus.

“The language was non-specific as to time, place or individuals, but expressed a general intent to commit harm to others,” Nazari said in an email.

The identity of the individual has not been released but the note had indicated it could possibly be a GCC student.

Shortly after the discovery of the note, the Glendale Community College Police Department received a phone call from an unidentified caller also expressing non-specific intent to harm before hanging up the phone.

Woodbury University also received a phone call from the same individual and the same phone number as the GCC threat.

The Glendale Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended the individual believed to be responsible for the non-specific threats.





