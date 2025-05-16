Rooted in Rebirth: A Powerful Art Exhibit at GCC

The art exhibit “Rooted in Rebirth” by Alicia Piller is currently on display at Glendale Community College, and it’s more than just an art show – it’s a powerful journey through history, nature, and healing. Piller’s work explores the past, present, and future, using art to reflect on serious topics like environmental destruction, racism, and hope for renewal.

One of the most striking pieces is “Mission Control. Earthseed. (3 Throne Chairs),” inspired by author Octavia Butler. The three large throne-like chairs, along with a piece called “Wishing Well”, invite viewers to sit, reflect, and imagine new futures. The chairs are made from recycled materials like green screens, plastics, and fabric, showing how beauty can be made from things once thrown away.

Another important piece is “Patience. Purpose, Persistence.” It hangs above the throne chairs and represents leadership, unity, and strength. Built with 3D-printed plastic and glass, it shows that growth can come even after destruction.

Piller’s art often mixes natural and man-made materials to show how deeply connected we are to the Earth. Works like “Vines Crawl Over Cracks. Reconstructing Ruins” show plants taking over broken buildings, symbolizing how nature can heal the damage caused by systems like colonialism and capitalism.

Pieces like “Untitled, 2020” and “Mourning in Red, White, Black and Blue. II” capture the energy and grief of recent years, especially 2020. But even in sadness, Piller’s work shows the strength people carry – and the possibility of transformation.

Overall, Rooted in Rebirth is not just about looking at art – it’s about feeling something, thinking about the world around us, and imagining how we can rebuild it better. The exhibit runs through May 23.

Farah Al Humairi can be reached at [email protected].