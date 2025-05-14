ASA’s Candle Lighting Ceremony Honors the Armenian Genocide’s 110th Anniversary

Glendale Community College’s Armenian Student Association (ASA) held a candlelight ceremony in Plaza Vaquero on April 22 to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The event invited students, faculty, and community members to gather in remembrance and solidarity.

A wreath designed in the shape of a purple forget-me-not flower—a symbol adopted during the genocide’s 100th anniversary—stood over a display of tea candles arranged to form the year “1915.” “Each part of the forget-me-not has meaning,” according to ASA Secretary Alex Kalantaryan, “The black center represents the past, the petals represent the five continents Armenians fled to during the Genocide, the yellow represents eternity.”

Attendees used handheld candles to light all of the flames. Once all the candles were lit, ASA President Claris Boghosian delivered a speech, followed by a bilingual prayer led by a local pastor, Hrach, in both Armenian and English. The ceremony concluded with a walk to the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Plaque near the campus fountain, where the handheld candles and the wreath were left in quiet tribute.

ASA staff emphasized the significance of the occasion. “This year marks the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, hence the reason why ASA hoped to create a safe space for the community to honor the souls lost,” said Elaine Khachaturyan, the IOC Representative, “The anniversary marked a milestone for the Armenian community—one of respect, honor, and pride.”

The club began planning the event months in advance, prioritizing respect and symbolic meaning. “Planning entailed brainstorming the most respectful, honorable way to remember the Armenian Genocide, whether that be the time of day, the flower arrangements, or the tone of the event itself,” said Khachaturyan. “Deep thought went into the event and was carefully thought out through numerous cabinet meetings.”

ASA Treasurer Elin Tarvirdi reflected on the broader impact. “From this ceremony, students and staff can learn the importance of remembering the Armenian Genocide to honor those who suffered and ensure such events are never repeated,” she said. “It teaches us the value of acknowledging painful history, promoting human rights, and building empathy for all communities.”

ASA’s cultural efforts go beyond one evening. “ASA preserves Armenian identity, history and culture by not only events like the Candlelight Ceremony but also by events like ‘Cultural Day,’ ‘Sounds of Ararat,’ and many more,” said President Claris Boghosian. “Regardless of the size of any ASA event, it is our goal to always educate people and advocate for aspects such as the Armenian identity, culture and rich heritage.”

ASA Cultural Chair Hayk Poghosyan noted the urgency of remembrance in today’s political climate. “Even though [the genocide] happened over a century ago, the threats facing Armenians haven’t disappeared,” he said. “Especially in a college setting where future leaders and change makers are, it’s crucial to raise awareness and remind people that injustice doesn’t end just because time passes.”

