Student Research Symposium Returns for a Third Year

On Monday, May 12, the 3rd Annual Student Research Symposium will take place at Glendale Community College’s Student Center. This event is aimed at highlighting exemplary student work from all areas of study, gives those presenting the opportunity to network with fellow students and professors, and ends with the presentation of certifications for the work shown.



Dr. Reut Cohen Schorr, who conceptualized the program three years ago, designed it to help students gain the experience of presenting their research in a professional setting. “I wanted to give students an idea of what it’s like to present in a professional setting without the heavy cost because they are still at the community college,” Cohen Schorr said.



The symposium started its first year in a small journalism classroom with about 20 presenters and has since expanded to a larger venue in the Student Center. “That feels really great when you can help to flesh out an idea on campus and then it has legs of its own, then it grows into something bigger,” Dr. Cohen noted.

When asked what types of submissions are accepted to the symposium, Professor Stacy Jazan, who serves on the Symposium Committee, emphasized that contributions from all fields are welcome. “Everybody has their own set of skills that they are honing here at GCC. And we wanted this to be something that many people could submit to. We wanted a diverse applicant pool,”Jazan explained. “It doesn’t have to be just a research paper or some findings from a research experiment. We’ve had original songs that were presented. So it’s really any sort of major academic assignment that has been completed.”



Participation can also enhance students’ academic resumes. “Everyone who participated was able to put a line on their CV saying that they participated.” Dr. Cohen said. The event helps GCC students think about extracurricular involvement that supports transfer to a four-year institution.



Beyond academic recognition, organizers say the symposium fosters community and collaboration. This event gives students a chance to network with fellow students and professors whose paths they may not normally cross. “What was really gratifying to see is that sense of community building where the audience members and other student presenters were asking questions and saying, ‘hey, this is great,’” Prof. Stacy Jazan stated.





The third annual Student Research Symposium is open to the public. For more information on GCC’s Student Research Symposium, visit the link here.

Nicholas Rollins can be reached at [email protected].