From GCC to Sámi: Carissa Coane’s Reporting Journey

Carissa Coane, a student journalist at Glendale College, has taken on a special role as the 2025 Pulitzer Center Fellow. Her project will delve into the often–overlooked challenges faced by the indigenous Sámi community in Sweden, shedding light on issues of gender violence and racial discrimination.

Selected through an attentive process by GCC’s Pulitzer Center Campus Consortium, Coane’s project focuses on investigating the excessively high rates of intimate partner violence against Sámi women. Inspired by her travels and research, she aims to challenge misconceptions about Nordic countries as beacons of equality.

“I first learned about the Sámi people during a trip to Norway,” Coane explained. “Their history of forced assimilation and ongoing struggles resonated deeply with me. This fellowship is an opportunity to amplify their voices and bring attention to their plight.”

The Pulitzer Center Fellowship not only supports Coane’s research financially but also provides crucial mentorship and networking opportunities. It provides student journalists like her with skills to tackle underreported topics and communicate effectively with the public. “Being chosen as a fellow was unexpected yet incredibly exciting. It validates the importance of shedding light on marginalized communities,” said Coane.

Dr. Reut Cohen and Professor Michelle Stonis from Glendale College emphasized the significance of such opportunities for student journalists. “The fellowship empowers students to explore uncharted territories of journalism,” Dr. Cohen said. “It’s about fostering skills that go beyond the classroom.”

In addition to her investigative work, Coane is passionate about advocating for policy changes that benefit the Sámi community. Her project aims to influence Swedish legislation on reindeer herding and hopes to advocate for greater agency for Sámi women.

Challenges abound, particularly due to the lack of existing research on her topic. However, Coane’s detailed approach and commitment have set her project apart. “I outlined my reporting plan meticulously.” she said. “It’s crucial to be specific and dedicated, especially with underreported stories.”

Looking ahead, Coane hopes her work will prompt global conversations on human rights and inspire concrete actions to support indigenous communities worldwide.

As Glendale College continues to support innovative journalism through initiatives such as the Pulitzer Center Fellowship, Coane’s journey stands as a testament to the transformative power of student-driven storytelling.

