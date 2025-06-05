A Cultural Compass: Navigating the Living Legacy of Education and Heritage

In an ever-changing world where cultures often blur amid historic hardships, preserving one’s roots becomes both a personal journey and a community effort. Preserving that legacy—through language, memory, and artistic expression—is not just a duty. It is a living bridge between memory and the promise of tomorrow that embodies a legacy in motion—an unwavering light guiding future generations.

This mission unfolds in classrooms and galleries, in song and sculpture, through remembrance and revival. At its heart are voices of heritage and mentors of legacy like Arevik Mikaelian of Glendale Community College (GCC) and Varoujan Der Simonian of the Armenian Heritage Museum of Fresno. Their work underlines an enduring truth: heritage is not simply inherited—it is cultivated, protected, and shared.

“Understanding who you are, where you come from, and what your values are—that’s fundamental,” said Mikaelian, Associate Professor of Armenian at GCC. For nearly two decades, she has nurtured identity through language, literature, and cultural events. Her students range in age, but they share a common goal: reconnection.

“At GCC, we don’t just teach Armenian—we live it,” she said. Each April, Armenian Heritage Month turns the campus into a vibrant mosaic of culture. Lectures probe into Armenian politics and history, while art exhibitions and concerts bring the soul of Armenian music and traditions into focus. “These events don’t just educate,” Mikaelian added. “They help students feel like they belong to something greater than themselves.”

That sense of belonging is especially critical for second- and third-generation Armenians, who often bridge two cultural worlds. GCC offers eight levels of Armenian language instruction, alongside courses in history. Mikaelian believes these are more than academic offerings—they’re lifelines. “I’m the granddaughter of Armenian Genocide survivors,” she reflects. “As a child in Armenia, I joined thousands walking to Tsitsernakaberd every April 24. When I came to the U.S., I discovered that there was a memorial of Armenian Genocide in Montebello. Now we have a memorial at our own campus, at GCC, and that means a lot to me. It brings that history full circle.”

For Mikaelian, remembrance is a call to action. “Teaching the Armenian Genocide is essential—not just for Armenians, but for all people. It’s how we ensure such horrors never happen again.” Her classes engage with poetry, prose, and documentary films. Students are encouraged to participate in campus events—and beyond. Her message to younger Armenians? Don’t wait. “Get involved. You don’t have to be fluent or an expert—just curious. I’ve had students in their 30s, 40s, even 50s, who decide now is the time. Your identity isn’t fixed—it’s something you grow into.”

About 200 miles north of Glendale, in the heart of Fresno, that enduring current of growth flows through another vessel: the Armenian Heritage Museum of Fresno (also known as the Armenian Museum of Fresno). Since its founding in 2001, this sanctuary of memory and meaning has stood within the University of California Center, echoing with stories that refuse

to fade.

Varoujan Der Simonian, a founding member of the museum and executive director of the Armenian Technology Group (ATG), remembers its humble beginnings. “It began as an agricultural development and extension project in Armenia in 1989,” he recalled. “But as we were commuting repeatedly between Fresno and Armenia, we realized that preserving our heritage required its own platform. So in 2003, the ATG board of directors initiated and established the museum as a separate 501(c)(3) organization.”

Since then, the museum has presented a diverse array of events: the Saroyan Festival in 2002, the Arshile Gorky Festival in 2005, concert by soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian, followed by William Saroyan Centennial Commemoration with 100 statewide programs in 2008, and the Armenian National Chamber Ensemble, and major collaborative exhibitions with the Fresno Art Museum. “Through it all, one mission remains: to keep the Armenian story alive. Our community has been in the Central Valley since 1874,” said Der Simonian. “Despite all the challenges the museum helps ensure that legacy reaches new generations.”

There are over 110 educational panels throughout the museum. Some exhibits dig deep into Armenia’s past and present. The Spirit of Artsakh (2016) traced Artsakh’s journey throughnancient history, modern conflict, marking the 25th anniversary of Artsakh’s independence, is one of major educational series. It includes over 25 panels, each explaining different aspects of Artsakh’s history—from ancient times, the Mesrop Mashtots’ first Armenian school inAmaras first-ever using the Armenian alphabet after its founding in the beginning of the fifth century, to more recent history like the anti-Armenian pogroms in Sumgait (1988), Baku (1990) and modern-day wars that have caused the displacement of people from their ancestral territories and the loss of historic lands.

From Shattered Past to Prosperity—originally created for the California Museum in Sacramento—tells the story of Armenians’ arrival in California, their struggles, contributions, and eventual prosperity, featuring legends like George Mardikian, who helped resettle 25,000 Armenians after WWII, and cultural icons like William Saroyan, Ross Bagdasarian (creator of Alvin and the Chipmunks), and even Cher—whose father was from Fresno.

In 2013, the museum launched The Cry of the Tormented, a digital anthology of over 300 letters written by Armenian Genocide victims. These letters were written during the genocide by Armenians who were being marched toward their deaths, painfully written to their friends and relatives. In these soul-stirring messages, they described the immense hardships and sufferings they endured—often penned days or weeks before their deaths. Originally published in 1918 in London and Paris, these letters were compiled into a book, preserving the voices of those who faced unimaginable tragedy. Precisely translated and preserved, the collection has since made its way into classrooms, educational facilities, and soon, a print edition.

“We have also conducted seminars at local synagogue, where we were invited to discuss the distinctions between the Armenian Genocide and the Holocaust,” Der Simonian underlined.

“During these sessions, we explored the unsettling parallels between Talaat Pasha and Adolf Hitler, presenting evidence that Hitler studied and was ideologically influenced by Talaat’s actions. Many of Hitler’s statements closely resemble those made by Talaat, whom Hitler reportedly admired and considered a model.”

Another project, Յուշեր_WhoShare_Memories, launched in 2024 with support from the City of Fresno’s Measure P Expanded Access to Arts and Culture initiative, administered by the Fresno Arts Council. It also focuses on the memories of earlier generations and their connections to ancestral roots in mainland Armenia.

Essentially, the project encourages the current generation to learn about, study, and emotionally connect with the lives of their ancestors. These memories encompass what was lost: the homeland, the cultural heritage, the art carried across continents, and the family traditions brought from Armenia to Fresno. These are the core elements the project seeks to preserve and share. The insights gathered inspired artists to create works that are then exhibited throughout the year, bringing these stories and memories to life through art. Scheduled to run through 2026, it’s a bridge between generations—past, present, and future.

Education is central to the museum’s mission. Through its partnership with the Fresno County Historical Society’s “Time Travelers” program, the museum teaches about 400students each month. It also offers workshops and curriculum support for teachers, ensuring that the Armenian Genocide and immigration story are included in California public school education. “We’re not just preserving history,” Der Simonian added. “We’re helping people understand how it connects to their lives today.” Before the pandemic, the museum hosted bimonthly poetry nights, where voices from Armenia, Lebanon, and Syria read from the works of Hovhannes Tumanyan, Paruyr Sevak, and others. “It wasn’t just poetry,” he recalled. “It was memory—spoken aloud.”

For teachers, the museum stands as an open and readily available resource. “We’ve curated the material. The information is right on our walls. Whether they stay five minutes or five hours, visitors leave with essential knowledge they didn’t have before.” The museum’s publishing projects deepen its impact. Saroyan: His Heart in the Highlands features 100 rare photographs with captions by the writer himself. Tour Fresno maps Armenian landmarks across the city. In 2023, the museum published The Dignity of Being American, a 260-page tribute to post-World War II Armenian resettlement. It chronicles the journey of displaced persons (DPs) —survivors of Stalin’s mass repressions and Nazi atrocities—highlighting 14 Armenian families who settled in Fresno. The book also honors the founders of the American National Committee to Aid Homeless Armenians (ANCHA): George Mardikian, Souren Saroyan and Brig. General Haig Shekerdjian, with a commemorative monument.

As history continues to be told and kept alive—from the classrooms where language and culture are nurtured to the museum halls where history breathes anew—the Armenian legacy in California stands as a testament to resilience, identity, and hope. It is not merely a preservation of the past but a dynamic, living force honoring memory through education, art, and shared experience; this cultural compass guides new generations to embrace their roots while navigating the world ahead.

Zhanna Kazazyan can be reached a [email protected].