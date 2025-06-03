Student by Day, Rockstar by Night

Leo Khodaverdi, a sophomore Music major, and his band Slaughtered performed multiple times at the famous Whiskey a Go Go Club on Sunset Boulevard, in West Hollywood. Surrounded by music all his life, Khodaverdi knew he wanted to pursue a music career.

“For as long as I can remember, since I was 5 years old, I was surrounded by instruments,”

Khodaverdi said. “Back in high school, I had an opportunity to learn a second instrument for my Senior Project. Currently, I’m learning a third, vocals, and just working towards getting as much exposure and experience as possible.”

Khodaverdi started a drumline club at Clark Magnet High School while he was in attendance, which was the first drumline club at Clark, which gave him the experience in creating connections that would help him form the band he is currently a part of today. Based on that club, the school has now created a Music class, where Khodaverdi has returned to teach.

“From the time that I started the club, I noticed that I have a knack for teaching,” Khodaverdi said. “The very school where I was taking private lessons when I was a kid [Melody Music], I now teach there. I have about six or seven students, and it’s so rewarding seeing their faces light up when they understand a concept. It’s something I also hope to continue on the side as well.”

Slaughtered is a heavy metal band, consisting of other GCC students. Andre Yessaie, a

freshman Business major, plays lead guitar. Michael Sanvictores, a Music major at GCC, plays rhythm guitar for the band. Mariam Hovhannisyan, another Music major at GCC, is the lead singer. Gus Lepe is a sophomore studying Aviation, on bass guitar. Khodaverdi plays the drums for the band and is a background vocalist.

Slaughtered was created after the remnants of Khodaverdi’s and Yessai’s previous bands over the years. The band went through 2 name changes before they eventually settled on the name Slaughtered. Slaughtered has performed at the Whiskey a Go Go three times. Their first show, on June 27, they had the opportunity to open for actor and musician Andras Jones. Their second show on Aug. 22, they opened right before the headliner, The Burning Doors, with a full house. They had a show on Oct. 31, where they opened for the band, Sammi Curr. Their most recent show was on May 29 at Hoover High School, where they were invited to open for the Battle of the Bands. They have another show lined up on July 9 at the Whiskey a Go Go, playing alongside other metal bands.

When asked about the band’s trajectory, Khodaverdi had nothing but good things to say about the band and even spoke about their eventual album release.

“Having a lot of changes in the band, it was our first time performing together in front of a

crowd,” Khodaverdi said. “It’s been a long process for us. It doesn’t happen overnight, and

Slaughtered has only been active for about two years. We practice together once a week, going through our songs.” The band wants to release music traditionally, starting with a single, then an EP, and eventually the whole album. They even have plans to shoot music videos for the songs on the album.

Managing a band, teaching music, and being a full-time student is no easy task, but Khodaverdi rolls with the punches. “There’s no secret really, life’s going to throw everything at you, and you have to try your best to manage your time properly and just get everything done when it needs to be,” Khodaverdi said.

When asked if he would go back and do things differently, Khodaverdi wouldn’t change a thing. “If I could go back and tell my high school self something, I would tell him to keep on the path. If it wasn’t for all those events, Slaughtered wouldn’t have existed. If the band hadn’t gone through all those changes, with members leaving and all the name changes, Slaughtered wouldn’t be what it is now.”

Nare Garibyan, an academic counselor, speaks very highly of Khodaverdi. “What I

admire most about Leo is that he and his band members are always prepared for gigs and other opportunities to showcase their music,” said Garibyan. “They don’t wait for the opportunity to come knocking first and then focus on preparedness. This is the secret to their success. Due to this, Leo is able to balance college and work because music is his passion, his purpose, his reason to get up in the morning.”

Khodaverdi’s ambition is for the band to create a new sound and pave their way in the music industry. “We want the band to be known, we want to be heard, and establish ourselves in our genre,” Khodaverdi said. “We want to bring metal back, and put our music out there; we’re investing in ourselves and the future of our unique sound.”

Vanya Arakelian can be reached at [email protected].