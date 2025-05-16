More Than Movies: GCC Film Club Cultivates Community Through Film

Every other Tuesday at Glendale Community College, a group of cinephiles and students gather for GCC’s Film Club. But the real draw isn’t the films that are being screened, it’s the conversation and community building that comes after.



“We do a lot more than just screenings—we have discussions and hold meetings covering all aspects of film,” said Malena Wilson, president of the Film Club.



The GCC Film Club, open to students of all majors, offers a space not only to explore new and classic films, but also to meet new friends and discuss the art of storytelling.



“One meeting, we had screenings of trailers where we discussed what makes a good trailer and what gets people into theaters. We’ve done different short films. We had a music video meeting—because music videos are short films in their own right,” Wilson continued.

Since taking over leadership in Spring 2024, Wilson and a new student cabinet have helped rebuild the club from scratch. “When I joined, we were building it from the ground up,” Wilson said. “There were no returning members. It was wide open, so we had the chance to shape the club the way we wanted.”

The club has since grown into an active part of campus life, hosting mixers, short film nights, and even field trips. “This Saturday, the 17th, we’re actually taking what might become an annual trip to the Academy Museum! Twenty students will get to see iconic props and learn about the craft behind some amazing films. It’s experiences like that that really bring film to life for our members,” said Anabelle Holdun, the club’s vice president.



Running a film club is about more than just a love of film. “There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes for running a club that a lot of people don’t think about. Plenty of planning goes into every meeting,” Wilson said.

That planning takes into account the students who are looking to become more active in campus life.“As an introvert, I’m not someone who usually seeks out social interaction, but this club helped me get out of my comfort zone and connect with people I probably never would’ve met otherwise,” Vice President Anabelle Holdun said.



When asked about students who are on the fence about joining a club, Geri Ulrey, Department Chair of Media Arts, said she hopes that students take the chance on getting out and meeting new people.



“I think that’s one of the things I’m most proud of about our department: it doesn’t take much for students to feel like they’re welcome and they belong,” she said.



For Wilson, the club goes well beyond cinema.

“If you love watching movies, if you love talking about TV and movies and different cinematic things, this is the perfect club to join.”

When asked if you needed to be a film student to join GCC’s film club “There’s this preconceived notion that you have to be a film student, which is completely not true. But it’s just a place that’s great to build friendships, to meet new people, learn more, and yeah, watch some movies.” Wilson concludes.



GCC Film Club meets every other Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Follow them on Instagram (@filmclubgcc) for updates on screenings, events, and more.



Nicholas Rollins can be reached at [email protected].