Meet the Student Election Winners (Photos)

Women dominate ASGCC elections

Vice President of Finance Alina Gamboa

Vice President of Finance Alina Gamboa

Alex LaFosta, Staff Writer
June 1, 2017

ASGCC, the official student government for Glendale Community College, held its elections last week and the women won big. The next step for executive members is to collaborate with GCC staff and faculty to appoint 20 senators through an interview process. Four senators will be chosen for each executive position, excluding the president.

President/Student Trustee Colleen Gabrimassihi

Former Senator of Organizations Colleen Gabrimassihi won the coveted President/Student Trustee position, responsible for coordinating all of ASGCC’s business -- including administrative goals and long-range organizational planning of the ASGCC Legislature.

 

