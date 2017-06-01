Meet the Student Election Winners (Photos)
Women dominate ASGCC elections
June 1, 2017
ASGCC, the official student government for Glendale Community College, held its elections last week and the women won big. The next step for executive members is to collaborate with GCC staff and faculty to appoint 20 senators through an interview process. Four senators will be chosen for each executive position, excluding the president.
President/Student Trustee Colleen Gabrimassihi