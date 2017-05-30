El Vaquero

Colleen Gabrimassihi Elected Student President

Alex LaFosta, Staff Writer
May 30, 2017

The student government election results are in.

In the school’s first online election for Associated Students of Glendale Community College, business economics major and former Senator of Activities Colleen Gabrimassihi was elected President/ Student Trustee, replacing Emin Azarian and comfortably beating candidate Robert Mouradian by over 350 votes.

“Given the current political climate,” said Gabrimassihi during the campaign, “I want to assure that all students at GCC are knowledgeable and are confident that their rights will be fought for and protected regardless of what race, gender, ethnicity or background.”

Former senator of finance and registered nurse Rachelle Gibuena beat former Senator of Relations Martin Chino for the vice president of administration by 243 votes.

Biology/ biochemistry major and former Senator of Finance Alina Gamboa was elected vice President of finance, replacing Bill Agudo and beating out Antonio Berru by 406 votes.

Jessica Coompson (former senator of activities), David Khechumyan (former senator of relations) and Keran Oroudjian (former senator of Activities) ran unopposed and won the seats for the vice president of activities, relations and organizations, respectively.

 

 

Colleen Gabrimassihi Elected Student President