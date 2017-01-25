Melody Shahsavarani is currently a sophomore at Glendale Community College. She has always had a passion for news so she joined journalism during her senior year of high school and pursued it ever since. She joined the El Vaquero staff last fall and is honored to take the roll of Editor-in-Chief. Melody got her first big opportunity to cover a Los Angeles Clippers game in January 2015. She was also invited to cover the Los Angeles Lakers as they practiced and had the opportunity to interview coach Byron Scott and star player Nick Young and former player Jeremy Lin. Melody is passionate about music and loves to write album and concert reviews. She has covered all spectrums from politics, to red carpet and concert events. She hopes to transfer to USC Annenberg and fulfill her goal of becoming a journalist.
Melody Shahsavarani, Editor-in-Chief
|Jan 25, 2017
