Vaqs Headed for Playoffs

RIGHT HAND PITCHER: Jason Whaley winds-up for a pitch in the last home game of the season at Stengel Field on Friday

RIGHT HAND PITCHER: Jason Whaley winds-up for a pitch in the last home game of the season at Stengel Field on Friday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

They had the best record in the conference heading into the three-game series against College of the Canyons and were looking at continuing their dominance in the conference play.

But fate had other plans for the Vaqueros baseball team as it ended up losing the first two games of last week’s series and falling short of conference champs to Canyons even though they won the final game.

“It’s been an enjoyable year,” said coach Chris Cicuto. “The young men that I’ve been able to work with have listened and overcame that adversity and they have stepped up to the challenges that we put in front of them or that other teams put in front of them. It’s been very enjoyable for me as a coach. My comment to them is that it’s been so enjoyable that I don’t want the season to end.”

The Vaqs truly had a series of unfortunate events in the final stretch of the season losing those final games April 25 – 27. It was uncharacteristic of a team with a better overall record than its opponent. They are also ranked second in California but could have still been in a much better position had they won the conference.

They will now encounter El Camino May 5 in the first round of playoffs. El Camino is tied for first in California Community College Athletic Association’s baseball league for the best record in the state. This is bound to be a very explosive round, with two top teams going at it to see who truly is number one.

“You can expect a competitive series,” said Cicuto. “We should be able to make our adjustments from the last couple games we’ve played and provide a competitive atmosphere. We just have to keep on improving day in and day out, and that’s the game plan for El Camino.”.