Lady Vaqs Stay in Front – Lead Conference
January 25, 2017
The Lady Vaqs remain undefeated in conference play with a win over Citrus Saturday. The women ran all over their opponent, winning 52-44.
Now 15-6 overall, the Glendale women’s team continues to dominate the boards. Starting point guard Katia Dabbaghian, who led the Vaqs scorers with 20 points, played a solid game with five rebounds, four steals and four assists, while forward Brooke Radcliff scored 12 points and grabbed 6 rebounds.
The Lady Vaqs led by six at the half and despite the valiant effort of Citrus reserve forward Marisa Brown coming off the bench to outscore all players with 28 points, the Owls could not catch up.
The Lady Vaqs will face L.A. Valley on their court tonight at 7 p.m. and Antelope Valley at home at 5 p.m. on Saturday.