Congratulations to the Vaqueros Cross Country Teams
November 28, 2016
After an exciting and successful season, the men and women of Vaqs cross country capped it off with the Lady Vaqs first in the state for back-to-back championships and the men taking second place in the WSC finals in Fresno on Friday.
The Lady Vaqs dominated all season long with first place wins in nine out of the 10 meets.
The Vaqueros men’s team took three first place wins, and four second place wins.
Head Coach Eddie Lopez, last year’s Coach of the Year, continues a winning tradition with both teams.
This was the fifth state title for Coach Lopez.