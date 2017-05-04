El Vaquero

Spanish Club Raises Funds with Taco Sale

Spanish club members, from left, Tomoko Ohama, vice-president Melissa Hernandez, president Vanesa Castaneda and Tony Carmona. (Photo by Carolina Diaz)

Carolina Diaz
May 4, 2017

Cinco de Mayo came early to Glendale College. The Spanish club sold tacos on Tuesday in Plaza Vaquero to raise money in the new club’s first event.

“We are trying to bring culture to the campus and at the same time sell tacos so we can have enough money to do more activities in campus and outside of the campus,” said Melissa Hernandez, vice-president of Spanish club.

If you want to join Spanish club their upcoming meetings are May 8, May 22 and June 5. For more information email Spanishclubglendale@gmail.com

Julian Ortiz working the grill to satisfy hungry students. (Photo by Carolina Diaz)

