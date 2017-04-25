Watch Live: Baseball Championship Series Game 1

El Vaquero

April 25, 2017

Watch the men’s baseball team begin a three-game series today at 2:30 p.m. against College of the Canyons to determine Western State Conference Eastern Division Champion.

