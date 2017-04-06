El Vaquero

Glendale Mayor Inspires Women Leaders

Carolina Diaz, Staff Writer
April 6, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Mayor of Glendale Paula   Devine visited the campus  on March 28 as part of the celebration of Women’s History Month.

Devine, a guest for the “Women and Politics” discussion moderated by history professor Michelle Stonis, spoke about how she started in government.

Before Devine was involved in politics, she was a teacher and coach for San Gabriel High School in Alhambra for 32 years. She was the first girl’s athletic director under Title IX. Once she retired, she decided to get involved in her community.

“Doors will open, life will change,” Devine said.

Devine started Commission Project Rescue, which provides the Glendale Police Department with funds for temporary housing for domestic violence victims.

“I hear from the police department that we are saving lives,” Devine said.

She was past chair of the Glendale Commission on the Status of Women for eight years. When she was ready to retire  someone asked her, “Why are you stepping down? Why don’t you step up to policy making?”

There was an interim position on the ballot for  City Council, and Devine decided to go for it.

“I got on the ballot, there were six men and me,” Devine said.

Then she ran again after the eight months passed for a permanent position. There were two seats.

“I am the sixth woman on the Glendale City Council in 117 years,” Devine said.

Devine became mayor of Glendale City in July 2014.

“Whether it is politics, whether it is life, male or female, it doesn’t matter. Don’t be afraid of challenges,” said Devine.

Glendale College held month long events commemorating Women’s History Month. From the leaders of Womens March LA to the Mayor of Glendale, celebrating women was at large.

Print Friendly

Tags: ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Glendale Mayor Inspires Women Leaders

    Features

    Masiela Lusha: ‘Not Just an Actress’

  • Glendale Mayor Inspires Women Leaders

    News

    Yvette Davis Elected to Glendale Community College Board of Trustees

  • Glendale Mayor Inspires Women Leaders

    News

    Blood Drive Held in Plaza Vaquero

  • Glendale Mayor Inspires Women Leaders

    News

    Professor Angela Morales Gets PEN Award for Book of Essays

  • Glendale Mayor Inspires Women Leaders

    Sports

    Vaquero Men’s Tennis Pushing for the Playoffs

  • Glendale Mayor Inspires Women Leaders

    Editorial>>Polls

    College Engineering Student Doing It Big

  • Glendale Mayor Inspires Women Leaders

    Top Stories

    DANCE PHANATIX:

  • News

    Live Stream: Watch Conclusion of Rain-Delayed Vaqs Baseball Game Against Citrus

  • Glendale Mayor Inspires Women Leaders

    Arts and Entertainment

    David Bowie: Among the Mexican Masters at Forest Lawn

  • Glendale Mayor Inspires Women Leaders

    News

    There’s Lots of Parking (If you know where to look)

Home
Glendale Mayor Inspires Women Leaders