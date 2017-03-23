Live Stream: Watch Conclusion of Rain-Delayed Vaqs Baseball Game Against Citrus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

GCC baseball wraps up its rain-delayed game against visiting Citrus starting today at 2 p.m. at Stengel Field via live stream from SoCalCollegeSports. Click on the link above to watch the game.

The game was halted by rain in the bottom of the fourth inning with Glendale leading 11-1. Following the conclusion of the first game and after a 30-minute break, the regularly scheduled game between Glendale and Citrus will take place later this afternoon.

The Vaqs baseball team was conference champs the last two years and have high expectations of repeating this year. They are moving along this season, stringing up four- to five-game win streaks powered by explosive offense and dynamic pitching