El Vaquero and the Insider Magazine Win Big at California College Media Awards Banquet in San Francisco
March 9, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The California College Media Association (CCMA) awarded El Vaquero and the Insider 13 accolades. CCMA collected submissions from four-year and junior college publications. More than 200 California college journalists filled the Waterfront Room at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in San Francisco on Saturday night.
A total of 37 schools submitted 1,138 articles and advertisements for consideration.
The CCMA competitions are judged by industry professional that volunteer.
Category: Best Color Advertisement
Sal Polcino – Second Place
Category: Best B&W Advertisement
Sal Polcino – First Place
Category: Best Magazine Website
Jane Pojawa (The Insider) – Third Place
Category: Best Feature Story
Morgan Stephens – First Place
Category: Best Magazine Column
Sal Polcino (The Insider) – Third Place
Category: Best Magazine Story
Brent Giannotta (The Insider) – Second
Place
Category: Best Headline Portfolio
Melody Shahsavarani – Honorable Mention
Category: Best Newspaper Inside Page/Spread Design
Melody Shahsavarani – Third Place
Category: Best Front Page Design
Sal Polcino – First Place
Category: Best Photo Illustration
Sal Polcino – Honorable Mention
Category: Best Sports Story
Steven Montoya – Honorable Mention
Category: Best Arts and
Entertainment Story
Melody Shahsavarani – First Place
Category: Best Magazine Photo Series
Sal Polcino (The Insider) – Third Place