El Vaquero

El Vaquero and the Insider Magazine Win Big at California College Media Awards Banquet in San Francisco

Melody Shahsavarani, Editor-in-Chief
March 9, 2017

The California College Media Association (CCMA) awarded El Vaquero and the Insider 13 accolades. CCMA collected submissions from four-year and junior college publications. More than 200 California college journalists filled the Waterfront Room at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in San Francisco on Saturday night.

A total of 37 schools submitted 1,138 articles and advertisements for consideration.

The CCMA  competitions are judged by industry professional that volunteer.

Category: Best Color Advertisement

Sal Polcino – Second Place

Category: Best B&W Advertisement

Sal Polcino – First Place

Category: Best Magazine Website

Jane Pojawa (The Insider) – Third Place

Category: Best Feature Story

Morgan Stephens – First Place

Category: Best Magazine Column

Sal Polcino (The Insider) – Third Place

Category: Best Magazine Story

Brent Giannotta (The Insider) – Second    

Place

Category: Best Headline Portfolio

Melody Shahsavarani – Honorable Mention

Category: Best Newspaper Inside Page/Spread Design

Melody Shahsavarani – Third Place

Category: Best Front Page Design

Sal Polcino – First Place

Category: Best Photo Illustration

Sal Polcino – Honorable Mention

Category: Best Sports Story

Steven Montoya – Honorable Mention

Category: Best Arts and

Entertainment Story

Melody Shahsavarani – First Place

Category: Best Magazine Photo                    Series

Sal Polcino (The Insider) – Third Place

