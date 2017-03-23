Mayor to Speak at GCC for Women’s History Month

MICHELLE OBAMA: One of the most popular First Ladies of the U.S. was also the first black woman to hold that prestigious title.

Glendale College has set a month-long series of events for the 30th anniversary of Women’s History Month, including a session with Glendale’s mayor.

“Women’s history is United States history,” said Michelle Stonis, history professor and one of the curators of the events. “It is important that we recognize the achievement, activism, oppression, and victory of every group that makes up the American experience. Women matter, and their history matters, too.”

Stonis is set to moderate “Women and Politics” on March 28 during lunch hour with guest Glendale Mayor Paula Devine.

Devine will discuss the challenges of running for office, specifically as a woman during the current the political climate.

She was elected mayor in July 2014, preceding the first female mayor in Glendale in over a decade, Laura Friedman.

“I feel this is an important event, because it is important to educate, enlighten and empower girls and women at every stage,” Devine said.

Women’s History Month dates to 1981, when Congress requested the President acknowledge the week of March 7 as “Women’s History Week.”

With current political events, protests and marches have drawn large numbers. The most recent example, the International Women’s March n January, attracted more than 2 million people.

“For women struggling, I say stay the course, be strong and find that inner-courage to keep moving forward not always easy, but it works,” Devine said.

Ani Gasparyan, president of the feminist society club, fights for not only the struggles and problems women face, but also difficulties transgender women experience.

The club had a presentation March 15 in the library discussing transmisogyny, the negative attitudes, expressed through cultural hate, and discrimination directed toward trans women and trans and gender non-conforming.

“It’s important that the experiences of trans women be recognized, acknowledged, and talked about so that we can work towards actual equality, not equality for some,” Gasparyan said.

They discussed how trans women face sexism in society, such as how their gender identities are sometimes discriminated, not only from society but also from some feminist as well, and how they also are at risk of higher violence rates.

As the month nears an end, two events will be held on campus. In the auditorium at 7 p.m. on March 24, organizers from the Los Angeles Women’s March will speak, followed by Stonis’ discussion with Mayor Devine on March 28.

“Everyone should know women’s history because we are part of the world, we have made significant contributions to society and we deserve to be acknowledge for it,” Gasparyan said.

Upcoming Women’s History Month Events

MARCH 24: “Moving Forward: The Los Angeles

Women’s March Foundation and Activating

Activists,” 7 p.m. in the auditorium

MARCH 25: New Filmmakers Los Angeles

presents “InFocus: Female Directors,” 5 p.m.

at the South Park Center, Los Angeles.

MARCH 26: Rally & Walk for Equality; check-in at

8:30 a.m. at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles.

MARCH 28: “Women and Politics” with Glendale

Mayor Paula Devine, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. in

Kreider Hall

MARCH 28 – Book discussion group: “‘Missoula:

Rape and the Justice System in a College Town,’ by

Jon Krakauer,” 6:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Law Library,

Main Downtown Library