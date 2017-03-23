College Engineering Student Doing It Big

WAVE RECIPIENT: Engineering student Trey Weber works on a project in the lab. Weber has been accepted into the WAVE Fellowship at Caltech.

WAVE RECIPIENT: Engineering student Trey Weber works on a project in the lab. Weber has been accepted into the WAVE Fellowship at Caltech.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Hard work and perseverance are words that people use to describe how they get to be successes. For some people, it does not resonate. But for others, these words could never be truer.

Trey Weber, a first-year mechanical engineering student at GCC, has been accepted into the prestigious WAVE Fellows program at Caltech.

This program aims to foster diversity by increasing the participation of underrepresented students in science and engineering doctorate programs with making Caltech’s resources more visible and accessible to students not traditionally exposed to Caltech.

Weber will be working with a graduate student to develop a research proposal within the realm of aerospace propulsion. The classes he took with Professor Christopher Herwerth inspired him: engineering statics and engineering programming.

“These classes help students gain valuable skills in order to transfer to top schools around the country,” Weber said.

Weber attributed his acceptance from the supportive teachers and rigorous curriculum from Glendale’s engineering program.

“Without the support and guidance of Professor Herwerth, I would not have heard about this opportunity or gained the knowledge necessary in order to be successful in this program,” he said.

Herwerth said, “It is important for me to ensure that students gain the support necessary in order to be successful engineers.Also, it is important for me to give underrepresented communities opportunities to thrive in the engineering field.”

WAVE Fellows is offered to students across the country, and Weber was selected from hundreds of applicants. He will be engaging with staff and faculty to develop a research career, weekly seminars, and various social and cultural activities.

The application process includes an essay, letters of recommendation, transcript, and a phone interview. After the three-month waiting period, the CEOs sponsoring the program called him to announce his acceptance into the program.

This program gives Weber an opportunity “to be a part of the next landmark human achievement.” It also makes him more competitive for grad school and eventually in his professional career.

He is very excited to see what is in store for him and to pursue his goals of becoming an engineer.

The engineering program gives students industry level training and opportunities to learn in the field. In class, students learn the practical theories in order to apply them to real life projects at these top-level institutions.

It is very important to have these field programs available so students have a well-rounded resume to stand out.

“It is important for students to have access to practical training programs in order for them to succeed in the field,” Herwerth said. Experience is extremely necessary to be a professional, practicing engineer.