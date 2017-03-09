David Bowie: Among the Mexican Masters at Forest Lawn

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Forest Lawn museum in Glendale opened an eclectic photo exhibition of a tour through Mexico’s landmarks featuring pop icon David Bowie as the guide.

On the trip to Mexico Bowie had photographer Fernando Aceves follow him as he visited artwork: several Diego Rivera murals, Teotihuacan and the Frida Kahlo Museum.

The exhibit came out almost by accident.

The new museum director and curator, Ana Pescado, found Aceves at the Mexican consulate showing a small portion of his work before she even worked at Forest Lawn. After she joined the staff at Forest Lawn, the exhibit was born, showing the never before seen photos.

Unusual for the flamboyant superstar, the photos are natural and real; Bowie’s photos were not meant to be published, but rather just to document a vacation.

“It enhanced my view of David Bowie because it gave me a candid view into his personality,” Ernest Jacobson, an attendee at the museum, said.

Creating a glimpse into his everyday life, the photographer put Bowie in relaxed poses letting him blend with the surrounding murals and art. Throughout Mexico Bowie was viewing temples and paying homage to places rich with culture.

“It’s interesting that having so many international issues between countries, with art and culture you can understand it. There are no boundaries, walls don’t exist,” Pescado said. “That’s the essence of this exhibition.”

The exhibit has been well received. At the entrance there is a guest book, for visitors. It was filled with so many words of appreciation for not only the museum staff but also heartfelt goodbyes to the never forgotten legend.

His fans left notes addressed to him as if there were writing him directly.

The museum is located at 1712 S Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 91205 and is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit is running until June 15 and is free to attend.

Bowie, the renowned flamboyant pop icon who had such hits as “Space Oddity” and “Starman,” died on Jan. 10, 2016. The seven-time Grammy winner not only left a legacy in the world of music, but also film from “Labyrinth” to “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”